Hudson Bolton Wins 2025 PBR Rookie Of The Year
New York Mavericks star Hudston Bolton has won the 2025 PBR Rookie of the Year.
The 19-year-old from Milan, TN competed in the PBR Unleash the Beast World Finals Championship in Fort Worth, TX over the weekend, scoring 88.25 points in Round 4 to secure the honor.
Bolton finished the season with 849.50 points, enough for 7th place overall. In the Rookie of the Year rankings, Hudson finished first ahead of Anderson de Oliveira (439.83 points) and Elizmar Jeremias (401.50 points). His New York Mavericks didn't fare as well, finishing in 10th place overall with a final score of 3021.5.
The Mavericks selected Bolton third overall (their first ever pick) in last year's New Rider Draft.
Speaking after the event, Bolton opened up about the win:
“I haven’t soaked it all the way in yet but achieving your goals … I set out with that goal as soon as I got on tour and to achieve your goals is really a blessing."
He added:
“I definitely achieved my goal this year but that isn’t my long-term goal, that’s for sure. The short-term goal was becoming the Rookie of the Year but the long-term goals are to become a World Champion and win a world title on the Team Series and help my teammates win. You get a couple seconds of fame and then it’s time to go back to work.”
