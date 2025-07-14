Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo Wraps Up With Big Wins For NFR Hopefuls
The Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo just finished up in Casper. It is one of the few rodeos in the Mountain States circuit that offers a finals giving contestants multiple chances to win money. They have been a part of the PRCA since 1948 and this was the first year that they included breakaway roping.
In the bareback riding Sam Petersen had a near clean sweep winning second in the first round and taking both the finals and the average. The 21-year-old Montana cowboy is in the hunt for his first NFR qualification and he currently sits number six in the world.
Petersen was not the only overall victor who is in pursuit of his first trip to Vegas for this year's NFR. Former steer wrestling CNFR champion, Gavin Soileau, just took home his second big victory in July (split the win at the Greeley Stampede). He placed in all three rounds to take home the average.
Both the tie-down and breakaway roping was highlighted by clean sweeps from Quade Hiatt and Josie Conner.
The Texas cowboy currently sits at 14th in the world and is chasing down his second career NFR qualification. He brought in over $12,000 with his round and average wins.
Conner showed out in the first-ever breakaway roping. With a pair of 2.5's she won over 11 grand which is the most she could have possibly brought home.
There was only one single barrel run that was faster than the 17 second mark and it was ran by Keyla Costa. Her 16.98 second run in the finals was enough to move her up to second in the average, but not enough to overthrow first round winner, Makenna Shook.
Stetson Wright and Ky Hamilton swapped punches in both rounds which led them to a tie in the average. They both posted 90 point rides in the finals, the only two of the rodeo, and were also the only two cowboys to cover in the finals.
Casper is one of the best rodeos that goes on during this time of year. There is not many that put up this much money and offer the chance to win multiple checks. The heat of the NFR race is on and many are in the hunt for their first qualification.
The Latest Rodeo News
Underdogs Shine In Calgary Stampede Showdown Round With Stunning Upsets And Grit
NFR Open Finishes Strong With Clean Sweeps And Hopefuls Chasing Vegas Berths
Bareback And Bull Riding Leaders Headline Big Finish To Calgary Stampede Pool Play
Bracket Action Ends At NFR Open As Top Qualifiers Turn Focus To Final Showdown