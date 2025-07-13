Bareback And Bull Riding Leaders Headline Big Finish To Calgary Stampede Pool Play
Garrett Shadbolt, bareback riding, and Luke Mackey, bull riding, were one of four in any event to win more than $18,000 by the end of their pool. Mackey took home $29,500 to tie for the most won with another bull rider, JR Stratford, from Pool A.
Mackey won second in the first round with an 85 point ride, but it was the second round that was the big payday as he was the only cowboy to cover, so he took home the entire pot which was over $23,000.
Shadbolt took home a pair of round wins on horses both owned by Calgary Stampede. His worst finish in the Pool was his first ride, but he still finished up third.
Marty Yates was about as solid as one could hope to be in the tie-down roping. He averaged just under a sub-seven second run, placed no worse than third, and won a round bringing in over 16 grand.
It’s no surprise that both Hailey Kinsel and Kassie Mowry are headed to the finals. They both took home a round win of their own, but it was actually Leslie Smalygo who won the pool. Smalygo won the third round and placed second and fourth in the other two.
In the final round of the breakaway roping Jackie Crawford broke the arena record with a 2.1 second run. Even though she won’t advance to the finals, she set the bar high going into the finals. Pool C was won by Beau Peterson who roped two out of three of her calves, one of which won the round.
Crawford wasn't the only woman to break an arena record. Mowry broke the internet after her and Jarvis ran a 16.74 second run to take the record from Anita Ellis who set it at the end of Pool A.
The Calgary Stampede’s finals are set now that pool play is over. There is a ton of world champions set to dual it out for a life changing check.
