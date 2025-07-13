NFR Open Finishes Strong With Clean Sweeps And Hopefuls Chasing Vegas Berths
It is never a surprise to see competitors like Kyle Irwin, Cash Robb, and Shelby Boisjoli-Meged take victory at events like these. The NFR Open gives contestants from all over the country who haven't yet made the NFR and two in particular made a big step towards their first.
Nick Pelke currently sits at number eight in the world standings in the bareback riding. The Wisconsin native has yet to reach the bright lights of Las Vegas, but he is sitting in a great spot for this year and just won the NFR Open.
Pelke paired up with Championship Pro Rodeo's Captain Hook for 86 points in the finals. With that $13,000 ride and his money won in bracket two he added almost 16 grand to his NFR pursuit.
Bull rider Avery Mullins is just 19 years old and he has won over $52,000 on the year and sits number 33 in the world. He would have to have quite the summer to make his first NFR this season, but he sure just put everyone on notice after his showcase in Colorado Springs.
Mullins was the only cowboy in any bracket to cover both bulls in bracket play and then was the only one to cover in the finals. With both round wins and the finals win he brought in nearly $20,000 averaging over 89 points per bull.
World champion Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi and eight-time NFR qualifier Brody Cress highlighted the rest of the Open as they were the only competitors (besides Mullins) to win both of their rounds of bracket play as well as the finals.
Pozzi-Tonozzi was the only barrel racer to break the seventeen second barrier in the finals. She went 16.98 to beat out another NFR qualifier, Emily Beisel, who was 17.13.
Cress, saddle bronc riding, was a $2.1 million dollar cowboy before he has reached the age of 30. In the finals he went 87 points on Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company's Captain Hook to beat out Coleman Shallbetter by a single point.
The dust has settled for this year's NFR Open and the champions have been crowned. It will be fun to follow those in their pursuit of their first qualification into the Thomas and Mack. Their payday in Colorado could end up making all the difference.
The Latest Rodeo News
Bareback And Bull Riding Leaders Headline Big Finish To Calgary Stampede Pool Play
Bracket Action Ends At NFR Open As Top Qualifiers Turn Focus To Final Showdown
Richest Youth Rodeo In The World Concludes After Thrilling Finals In Shawnee
Mowry Adds Her Name to the Record Books As Calgary Arena Time Falls Once Again