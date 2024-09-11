Puyallup Rodeo Champions Punch Their Tickets to $1.3 Million Governor's Cup
From the 24 competitors in Puyallup, the top four have claimed their spots in the roster for The Governor's Cup in Sioux City, South Dakota. $1.3 million will be paid out in the final week of the rodeo season, making it a key factor in the race to the National Finals Rodeo.
Bareback Riding
Jess Pope, Garrett Shadbolt, Bradlee Miller, and RC Landingham solidified their spots to compete in Sioux Falls. Coincidentally, we discussed Pope's position going into Puyallup in our last breakdown of the Playoffs. Prior to Puyallup, he was outside of the top fifteen by less than $1,000. Puyallup pushed Pope into 10th in the World Standings, now $15,000 ahead of that 15th position.
Landingham and Shadbolt sit fourth and eighth in the World currently. For Bradlee Miller in 17th, The Governor's Cup offers a huge opportunity to make up ground he desperately needs to earn his first NFR qualification.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Respectively sitting fourth, fifth, and first in the World Standings, Ryder Wright, Lefty Holman, and Damian Brennan earned their spots in The Governor's Cup. Kolby Wanchuk sits 10th in the World, $16,000 ahead of 15th. His qualification to the Cup takes off some of the pressure to hold onto that position through September.
Bull Riding
Trevor Reiste, Jace Trosclair, Jeter Lawrence, and Jate Frost qualified to ride in Sioux Falls. Trosclair sits 2nd in the World and Lawrence 10th. Lawrence holds $30,000 over the 15th position.
Reiste was another cowboy from our pre-Puyallup discussion, sitting only $2,400 inside the top 15. His win in Puyallup boosted him to 11th and $25,000 ahead of 15th.
Jate Frost is 27th in the World, $30,000 short of 15th, but has an opportunity to earn substantially in The Governor's Cup.
Steer Wrestling
Will Lummus, JD Struxness, and Stetson Jorgenson showed why they sit third, fourth, and fifth in the World, earning their spots in Sioux City. Rowdy Parrott was 19th in the World prior to Puyallup and has now climbed to 11th with his qualification to the Cup.
Team Roping
Things are interesting in the team roping, with Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin the only qualifiers sitting high in the World Standings. In the heading, Luke Brown sits 12th, but only $1,000 ahead of 15th. Cyle Dennison is 19th by $10,000 and Bray is 22nd by $14,000.
On the heeling side, Tanner Braden sits 11th, roughly $2,500 ahead of 15th. Travis Graves remains in 19th by $4,000 and Paden Bray in 25th is roughly $18,000 short of the top fifteen.
Tie-Down Roping
First, seventh, and fourth in the World, Shad Mayfield, Shane Hanchey, and Riley Webb will compete in Sioux City. Zack Jongbloed sits 10th, $15,000 ahead of the 15th position.
Barrel Racing
While WPRA world standings have not been updated post Puyallup, Ashley Castleberry was already in the top five and likely remains there. Halyn Lide and Shelley Morgan were 13th and 14th, in a tight bubble race of only a few thousand dollars. Their qualifications to Sioux Falls give them a huge opportunity to hold onto those positions. Chelsea Moore was 33rd in the World going into Puyallup and undoubtedly jumped several positions closer to the top 15 with her qualification for the Cup.
Breakaway Roping
Maddy Deerman was already sitting 8th in the World and likely climbed up in the standings with her win in Puyallup. Jackie Crawford and Taylor Munsell sit second and third in the World. In 23rd, TiAda Gray is $20,000 short of 15th. Her qualification to The Governor's Cup gives her an unmatched opportunity to climb into that position.
Congratulations to the champions in Puyallup and the first group of qualifiers to The Governor's Cup, coming up September 26-28. Stayed tuned to Rodeo On SI for the latest in NFR Qualifier coverage.