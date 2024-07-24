Schuster Makes First Appearance at Salinas a Monumental Career Win
Salinas PRCA Rodeo is a historic stop on the California Circuit that brings in cowboys and cowgirls from all over the country for their crack at over $560,000 dollars in prize money. This iconic rodeo has held their PRCA status since 1911 and in those 113 years many rodeo legends have nodded their head and passed through the gates of the infamous red and yellow arena. The second week of July turns Salinas, Cali. into cowboy town on the beach bringing the western heritage and history alive.
2024 is the first-year iconic barrel racer Tiany Schuster put her name down in the Womens Professional Rodeo Association's (WPRA) barrel racing event. Schuster, a Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR) qualifier, decided to attend the rodeo out of pure friendship.
Close friends Monty and Kathy Petska typically visit Tiany during the winter months at her Texas home. Considering Kathy has experienced some major family losses and has been battling her own health concerns, a trip south was not feasible for the friends of Schuster this past winter. Tiany said, " I've never done good in Cheyenne at the Frontier Days and I missed my friends, so I decided to enter Salinas (Cali.), Nampa (Idaho), and Salt Lake (City, Utah) rather than visit Cheyenne in 2024."
Simply put she says, "My friends brought me there. I hadn't seen my friends, so I went".
To say this decision was the correct one would be an understatement as Tiany aboard her 5-year-old mount HR, (Shines by Design) a SSHESHINZLIKADIAMOND by Slye By Design owned by High Point Performance Horses dominated the Salinas rodeo.
Tiany says, "We have no idea what HR stands for, so we just joke and say he is the Human Resources horse."
Tiany topped both the first and second round for $3,009 each run and placed second in the third round earning the team $2,579 also advancing them to the finals with the fastest on three runs.
In the finals Tiany clocked the only sub-16 second run of the rodeo to win the final round earning $3,184 and winning the notorious Salinas buckle for the average win with 64.01-seconds on four runs. The efforts paid $6,017 and made the total Salinas check worth $17,798.
Tiany has a presence about her that just draws people toward her and it is evident that she is passionate about her sport. In her Facebook devotional to her outstanding support system she explains, "I never would have gone had it not been for the friendship of Kathy and Monty Joe Petska. Horses are what brought us all together. And if you know them... you know how much life is better with them in it. In the short round, when I saw Monty ride up to me as I was alone and waiting... I knew at that moment all was perfect. I was in the right spot in life doing exactly what I was supposed to do."
Tiany said, " I've always been a placer not a 'winner', so this was a bonus in my mind."
She giggled as she described winning Salinas. Schuster explained that constantly placing has always been a contributing factor to much of her career's success.
"2017 was the last time I felt I was a 'Top Contender' and not just a placer, so this felt good."
Tiany is a very positive and electric person and she uses this "placer" theory to her advantage. She told me, "Number three is where it is at! I like to be third on the ground, place third, I'll take 3's all day long."
When asked about any other rodeo superstitions, she answered, "Well I win when HP wears the color blue, so I am sticking with that." She continued, "Showmance -- I dress in red for the same reason, he wins in it. I like to say that red is the color of the blood of his enemies he has slain."
She also enjoys using, "the same routine every time I compete." Other than that, Tiany just enters with winning on her mind and chases the dream, "It all starts with a dream".
Prior to the clinic Schuster put on in California, she was ranked at number 11 in the WPRA world standings. The loot she added to her name after the Salinas win has now boosted her in the standings to number six with $83,354.54.
The Texas cowgirl is edging her way closer to a 2024 WNFR qualification, which of course is one of her goals. As she stated, "Of course the NFR is THE goal. Is it not the goal for all of us?"
However, her goal to run Shines by Design and be at this level was to start running him August first. "I'm ahead of my projected schedule with him, which is great, but patience & me are best friends and I truly believe in going slow."
Some horses just glow up and make dreams come true.
After asking Schuster about her goals and game plan she explained, "I plan to head to the Northwest and continue the chase to remain in the top 15 in the standings." Tiany is traveling alone, but she says she likes it that way. "When I am alone, I can stop when I want, drive on or stay the night how I see fit, and sing as loud and often as I want."
She is currently hauling four horses with her as she travels throughout the busy summer run.
Though she claims not to be a "winner" Schuster has a system, the horsepower, and most importantly the mental mindset to be a winner, which is why she proves to stay on top throughout her career. There might be a little good karma on her side as well. Tiany was a blast to speak with and very inspiring.
When complimented on her kindness she replied, "I always try to be nice. You never know when you might need someone's help or they might need yours. A lot happens when we are all out on the road. As far as I see it, kindness is free."
Perseverance is a quality to have when hitting the rodeo trail as hard as Schuster is and she definitely has it. Her positive attitude and confidence attribute to her winning ways. This is not the last time you will see Tiany lighting up the arena and standing in the winner's circle.
Barrel racing:
First round:1. Tiany Schuster, 16.12 seconds, $3,009; 2. Halyn Lide, 16.17, $2,579; 3. Taycie Matthews, 16.23, $2,149; 4. Sissy Winn, 16.26, $1,863; 5. Shelby Bates, 16.32, $1,433; 6. Sara Winkelman, 16.33, $1,146; 7. Stephanie Fryar, 16.35, $860; 8. Kay Cochran, 16.38, $573; 9. Shelley Holman, 16.42, $430; 10. (tie) Madison Camozzi and Payton Schoeppach, 16.43, $143 each.
Second round:1. Tiany Schuster, 15.94 seconds, $3,009; 2. Shelby Bates, 15.99, $2,579; 3. Taycie Matthews, 16.07, $2,149; 4. Shelley Holman, 16.11, $1,863; 5. Sara Winkelman, 16.12, $1,433; 6. Jamie Olsen, 16.16, $1,146; 7. Meghann Pearce, 16.21, $860; 8. Ashley Castleberry, 16.25, $573; 9. Kayla Turner, 16.26, $430; 10. Kathy Petska, 16.31, $287.Third round:1. Sharin Hall, 15.92 seconds, $3,009; 2. Tiany Schuster, 15.97, $2,579; 3. Sissy Winn, 16.00, $2,149; 4. Halyn Lide, 16.03, $1,863; 5. Taycie Matthews, 16.05, $1,433; 6. Jodee Miller, 16.09, $1,146; 7. Hayle Gibson, 16.17, $860; 8. Payton Schoeppach, 16.21, $573; 9. Kathy Petska, 16.23, $430; 10. Sara Winkelman, 16.26, $287. Finals:1. Tiany Schuster, 15.98 seconds, $3,184; 2. Stephanie Fryar, 16.21, $2,388; 3. Sidney Forrest, 16.22, $1,592; 4. Sara Winkelman, 16.34, $796.Average:1. Tiany Schuster, 64.01 seconds on four head, $6,017; 2. Halyn Lide, 65.01, $5,158; 3. Sara Winkelman, 65.05, $4,298; 4. Shelby Bates, 65.35, $3,725; 5. Kathy Petska, 65.50, $2,865; 6. Stephanie Fryar, 65.53, $2,292; 7. Payton Schoeppach, 65.67, $1,719; 8. Meghann Pearce, 65.84, $1,146; 9. Jan Reis, 66.19, $860; 10. Sidney Forrest, 66.20, $573. Salinas Results