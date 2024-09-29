Breaking Down Which Bucking Horses Will Be on Show at Canadian Finals
Canada being known for poutine, hockey, and maple syrup should also be recognized for their outstanding rough stock that you can spot a mile away. That means some of the world's best bucking horses will be on display during this year's Canadian Finals Rodeo which takes place October 2-5 in Edmonton.
The stock contractors that will represent Pro Rodeo Canada are as follows: Big Stone Rodeo, C5 Rodeo Company, Calgary Stampede, Duffy Rodeo, Kesler Rodeo, Legend Rodeo, Macza Pro Rodeo, Northcott Yule, Outlaw Buckers and Vold Rodeo.
C5 Rodeo based in Biche, Alberta and Helena, Montana, is set to bring one of their stars that every bareback rider is anxious to draw. Virgil has quite the resume, in 2017 and 2018 he won PRCA Bareback Horse of the Year and the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association Bareback Bucking Horse of the Year. As if that wasn’t enough, he also holds the highest-scored bareback ride in history, scoring 95 points with Rocker Steiner at an Xtreme Broncs stop in Helena Montana.
Agent Lynx was named the 2024 Canadian Bareback Horse of the Year and Tokyo Bubbles was named 2024 Canadian Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year, both coming from the iconic Calgary Stampede. These standout horses will appear at the 50th Annual Canadian Finals and other Calgary Stampedes' best stock such as Special Delivery, Yippie Kibitz, Erotic Tango, Freedom Express, and Business Girl.
A bareback horse that has made herself quite a name the last few years Macza Pro Rodeos OLS TUBS STEVIE KNICKS, a mare already holding the prestigious title of Canadian Bareback Horse of the Year. When a rider and her dance, they have a shot of a 90 or higher point ride. Squash Blossom Steely Dan is known for his turquoise halter and being a fun match-up contestants look forward to, there’s no telling the kind of exciting performance we’ll see from him and his rider.
Outlaw Buckers named CPRA Stock Contractor of the Year in 2015 is back with several horses to look out for as the week progresses in Alberta. Turn Back Time, Canadian Trip, Little Muffin, and Magic Carpet are some of the standouts that contestants and fans should be excited about.
Vold Rodeo, primarily known for its bucking bulls, has a few horses on the roster for the 50th annual CFR. Making a trip to the 2023 NFR, True Grit and Elvira are ready to see what can be done on their home turf.