10-Year-Old Jockey Takes Josey Reunion Title
The Josey Ranch in Marshall, Texas is home to World Champions Martha and (late) RE Josey who hosts the longest running barrel racing and calf roping schools in the country. Each year the ranch hosts the Reunion Roundup 4D Barrel Race the first weekend of May for past students to compete for their share of cash and prizes and the finals winner takes home a Big Tex Trailer on Sunday afternoon!
The race consists of a single round of pole bending beginning Thursday, followed by two rounds of barrel racing on Saturday and a short-go final on Sunday. To make the short-go, you must place in the top 20 of any division on either day. The finals are run from slowest to fastest, making the environment extremely intense and exciting by the end of the race.
On Thursday, Dixie Tabb took home the pole bending championship with a 21.317-second run, followed by Emorie Comer taking the 2D win and Amber Morris with the 3D title.
Friday brought over 330 contestants entered in barrel racing, with Abby Pursifull of Shreveport, Louisianna, coming out on top as she did in 2023 with a 16.128 on her sorrel gelding, who she refers to as Duct Tape. Brynn Hinton took the 2D with a 16.652 on Fabulous Rocketariat, Ashlie Smitha topped the 3D on Jettin Junebug, and Bailey Huff took the honors in the 4D riding Omnipresent.
On Saturday, Bristol Pinner stole the show, winning first and second in the round on MissFirewaterHottie and Epic Top Shelf with a 16.306 and 16.425, respectively. Aubrey Saggione took the 2D honors with a 16.816 aboard Letta Girl Jet. Cookie Meyers hit the nail on the head, securing the 3D win with a 17.306, and Danita Ford on NF Tequila and Lime were the 4D winners with an 18.312. Previous qualifying teams from Friday just competed for round money on Saturday and kept their qualifying spot from Round 1.
Short Round Sunday brought the utmost excitement at the ranch, and in a clean slate finals, the win is anyone’s for the taking. The ultimate winner was 10-year-old Maggie Lee of Bossier City, Louis. aboard DH Sal Leta Fame. The two turned in a time of a 16.198 in the final 10 runners of the race. The young cowgirl brought home tons in cash and prizes and even a brand new trailer to put everything in on the short drive back to Louisiana!
Rounding out the finals was 2D champion Amber Morris on Jetevieve, 3D winner Trina Taggart on Sparks Playboy, Janet Steals on My Red Dually taking the 4D, and Josey instructor Lisa Mitchell winning the Senior Championship on Jade Ta Fame.
The Ranch will roll right into its $10,000 Josey Jr. World Race open to anyone under the age of 20 next weekend starting on Friday with Round 1. For complete results or more information visit Josey Ranch.