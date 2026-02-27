The Air Jordan 3 'Family Affair' Is 20% Off Online (For Now)

Last fall, Jordan Brand kicked off an epic collaboration with Realtree. Jumpman continued the outdoor theme by releasing the Air Jordan 3 'Family Affair' (referred to as the "Medium Olive" colorway on the company website).

While the Air Jordan 3 'Family Affair' features a stylish color scheme and all of the OG design elements, it never took off. That has resulted in a 20% discount for a temporary time as part of Nike's online spring sales event.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 3 'Family Affair' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 'Family Affair' launched on October 25, 2025. The old-school basketball shoes had a retail price of $215 in adult sizes. However, they are available for $172 (20% off) by using the code "GEARUP" at checkout on Nike.com.

Online shoppers who miss the sales event should not worry, as the Air Jordan 3 'Family Affair' is available well below the retail price on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The Air Jordan 3 'Family Affair' colorway. | Nike

The 'Family Affair' colorway is a limited-edition style that balances a luxe leather and nubuck upper in Medium Olive and Neutral Olive hues. To complete the rich, outdoorsy design, Sequoia accents and elephant print overlays combine with a Sail midsole and Gum Medium Brown outsole.

True to the original model that Michael Jordan wore in 1988, the bold "Nike Air" branding graces the heels. The Jumpman logo pops off the tongues, and Nike branding on the outsole completes the legendary look.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 3 'Family Affair' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe, but it still features the same technology that helped "His Airness" take flight early in his career.

The comfy collar feels soft around the ankle. Meanwhile, the flexible foam midsole offers all-day support. Even better, the Air-Sole units in the heel and forefoot provide lightweight cushioning. Lastly, the solid rubber outsole provides unmatched traction.

History

The Air Jordan 3 'Family Affair' colorway. | Nike

Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 3 during the 1988 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. He wore the shoes during his epic (and controversial) Slam Dunk Contest victory over Dominique Wilkins, and the rest is history. The Air Jordan 3 remains a fan-favorite after all these years.

Many sneakerheads lament Air Jordan 3 colorways that feature the Jumpman logo instead of the "Nike Air" branding on the heels, but the 'Family Affair' colorway does not have that problem. Best of all, it is available at a discounted price.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.