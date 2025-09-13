Jordan Brand Unveils Its Fall Collection at New York Fashion Week
Drawing inspiration from the energy of New York and the timeless legacy of Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand unveiled its Fall Collection at New York Fashion Week.
At the brand's seasonal preview, the collection combines the brand's rich athletic heritage and its vision to be a go-to for all your sports apparel needs.
Featuring a new lineup of footwear and athletic-inspired fashion, Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI was on hand to check out the latest designs by the brand.
Designed with the outdoors in mind, the Mountainside collection features contemporary cuts, weather-ready textiles, and a pattern inspired by MJ’s coldest dunk. Also, the high-vis hoodie and extra bold cargo pants bring outerwear-level insulation.
The Mountainside GORE-TEX jacket is the pinnacle and most limited piece in the entire collection, an image of the crowd from the infamous 1985 dunk contest, but blown out in a pixelated pattern.
The RealTree collection presents a remix of the classic Chicago jacket, just in time for the chill weather to come around the corner. This collection combines classic streetwear silhouettes with a rugged/outdoor energy.
The Jordan Trunner O/S stands for off-season and is inspired by MJ’s classic off-court style, and offers all the comfort you could ask for. The chunky silhouette featured built-in arch support and responsive foam.
The Jordan Trunner LX has been reimagined for the ladies in mind with a sleek silhouette. Coming equipped with breathable mesh details, a chunky foam sole, and a webbing strap, you’ll be in style wherever you go.
Coming from the incredibly popular AJ1 franchise, the Air Jordan 1 Element Low embraces a rugged aesthetic with an aggressive redesign.
Meanwhile, the Women's Air Jordan Mule is a classic loafer that has been reimagined in Jordan style for a sleek and comfortable shoe that's durable for everyday usage.
While the AJ1 Element Low, the Woman’s Jordan Trunner LX, and the Woman’s Jordan Mule are currently available at retail price on jordan.com. Best of all, the entire collection will soon be available on October 1.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.
