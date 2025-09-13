Kicks

Jordan Brand Unveils Its Fall Collection at New York Fashion Week

Jordan Brand is leaning into a rugged outdoor aesthetic this fall.

Rashad Grove

The Air Jordan 1 Element unveiled at NYFW.
The Air Jordan 1 Element unveiled at NYFW. / Jordan Brand

Drawing inspiration from the energy of New York and the timeless legacy of Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand unveiled its Fall Collection at New York Fashion Week.

At the brand's seasonal preview, the collection combines the brand's rich athletic heritage and its vision to be a go-to for all your sports apparel needs.

Featuring a new lineup of footwear and athletic-inspired fashion, Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI was on hand to check out the latest designs by the brand.

A model wears Jordan Brand outerwear.
Pieces from the Mountainside collection. / Jordan Brand

Designed with the outdoors in mind, the Mountainside collection features contemporary cuts, weather-ready textiles, and a pattern inspired by MJ’s coldest dunk. Also, the high-vis hoodie and extra bold cargo pants bring outerwear-level insulation.

The Mountainside GORE-TEX jacket is the pinnacle and most limited piece in the entire collection, an image of the crowd from the infamous 1985 dunk contest, but blown out in a pixelated pattern. 

A kid models Jordan Brand apparel.
Pieces from Jordan Brand's RealTree collection. / Jordan Brand

The RealTree collection presents a remix of the classic Chicago jacket, just in time for the chill weather to come around the corner. This collection combines classic streetwear silhouettes with a rugged/outdoor energy.

The Jordan Trunner O/S stands for off-season and is inspired by MJ’s classic off-court style, and offers all the comfort you could ask for. The chunky silhouette featured built-in arch support and responsive foam.

The Jordan Trunner LX has been reimagined for the ladies in mind with a sleek silhouette. Coming equipped with breathable mesh details, a chunky foam sole, and a webbing strap, you’ll be in style wherever you go.

Black Jordan training shoes.
The Jordan Trunner O/S. / Jordan Brand

Coming from the incredibly popular AJ1 franchise, the Air Jordan 1 Element Low embraces a rugged aesthetic with an aggressive redesign.

Meanwhile, the Women's Air Jordan Mule is a classic loafer that has been reimagined in Jordan style for a sleek and comfortable shoe that's durable for everyday usage.

Air Jordan mules in animal print.
The Air Jordan Mule. / Jordan Brand

While the AJ1 Element Low, the Woman’s Jordan Trunner LX, and the Woman’s Jordan Mule are currently available at retail price on jordan.com. Best of all, the entire collection will soon be available on October 1.

Published
