First Look: Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Last Dance in the Garden"

The New York Knicks just won the NBA Finals, and everyone is in a New York State of Mind. That includes Jordan Brand. Jumpman recently tapped Knicks superfan Fat Joe to debut the Air Jordan 1 Low "Last Dance in the Garden" colorway. Even better, they provided us with the details.

We are still a few months away from the release, but Jordan Brand could not wait to show the sneaker world what they had cooking around the start of the next NBA season. Below is an official look, release information, and design details for the highly anticipated sneakers.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Last Dance in the Garden" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Last Dance in the Garden" colorway launches globally at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 26. Shoppers can buy the retro basketball on the Nike SNKRS app, Jordan stores, and select retail partners.

The shoes will be available in full-family sizing: Adult ($140), Big Kids ($120), Little Kids ($80), and Toddler ($65). Fans can expect the resale value of these limited-edition kicks to exceed many other Air Jordan 1 Low OG colorways.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Last Dance in the Garden" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Last Dance in the Garden" colorway sports a white base with a red and black garden design on the overlays. Metallic Gold outlines the Nike Swoosh logos. Just below the "Nike Air" branding are the Knicks' blue and orange on the lace loop. The original Air Jordan "Wings" logo is stitched into the heels in Metallic Gold.

According to Jordan Brand, the colors nod to greatness without shouting. Every panel feels intentional, like the final possessions of a game that would define an era. Additional details highlight the accolades that stamped the moment.

Air Jordan 1 Low Design

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Last Dance in the Garden" colorway. | Jordan Brand

Michael Jordan famously wore the Air Jordan 1 "Chicago" during his final game at Madison Square Garden in 1998. This AJ1 Low OG captures that moment and memory. It's not built to be the loudest AJ1. It's built around heritage, and his respect is already cemented in basketball history.

This pair doesn't celebrate the beginning; it honors the exit. Legends don't fade; they finish. The model features a woven textile and full-grain leather. The encapsulated air cushioning provides bounce in every step. Best of all, the shoes are promised to come in new packaging.

Michael Jordan x New York City

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Last Dance in the Garden" colorway. | Jordan Brand

Jordan's affinity for the Big Apple and the Basketball Mecca is well-documented. New York City has inspired different models and colorways of the Air Jordan line. However, this one feels even more important.

The last dance is more than a documentary or even a dominant season; it was a mindset of precision. There was no ceremony or send-off in one of the game's loudest and most iconic stages, The Garden. Jordan.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.