The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" is 25% Off Online

Nike and Jordan Brand have opened the archives to release countless grail sneakers over the past year. Surprisingly, many of the fan-favorites have sat on shelves. That includes the iconic Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" colorway.

The low-cut version of Michael Jordan's 11th signature sneaker, dressed in UNC Tar Heels colors, used to sell out on release day. That is no longer the case. In fact, it's available at a 25% discount at two retailers for a limited time.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" dropped on April 18, 2026. The retro basketball shoes had a retail price of $190 in adult sizes, but are marked down to $147 (25% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods and Nike (with the code "DAYONE" at checkout).

Online shoppers who miss the sales event shouldn't worry, as the kicks are available well below the retail price on sneaker resale websites. Currently, the average resale price is $138, with many asking prices lower than that on StockX.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

While not an official collaboration with the Jordan Brand-sponsored Tar Heels, the colorway is a tribute to Chapel Hill. It sports a white mesh upper with University Blue patent leather wrapped around the base of the shoe.

White rope laces draw inspiration from basketball nets, while the Jumpman logos pop off the heels. Lastly, a translucent blue outsole provides the finishing touches to the classic design.

Air Jordan 11 Low Design

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

This version of the Air Jordan 11 Low did not launch until 2001, a full six years after Jordan debuted the high-top version during his return to the NBA. It still features the same shape and performance technology as the originals.

The silhouette features a full-length Air Sole unit for lightweight cushioning. The rubber outsole provides durable traction on and off the court. The timeless design makes the legendary shoe smooth enough to wear anywhere.

Air Jordan 11 Low History

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 11 Low has a confusing history with the IE and patent leather versions. The silhouette has been released in several exciting colorways over the years, with the "University Blue" dropping in 2001, 2017, and 2026.

Despite current trends, it's still shocking for old-school NBA fans and sneakerheads to see the Air Jordan 11 Low available at a discount. But at least that means every fan who wants a pair can get one. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.