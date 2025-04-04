The Story Behind Michael Jordan's Air Jordan 1s in Final Game at MSG
Thanks to The Last Dance, most NBA fans learned Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan wore Air Jordan 1 sneakers during his final game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
We remember the iconic scenes of Jordan rocking his first signature sneaker in the basketball mecca and the subsequent bloody ties from the shoes being a size too small.
But why did Jordan make that decision to put the Air Jordan 13 away for just one game?
Digital content creator and basketball historian Joey Guinan recently shared old newspaper clippings that tell the full story.
"Going back to the Garden, I wanted to see if I could still fit in the original Air Jordans and get and play in them," Jordan said.
"I guess it's a sign of appreciation for all the respect I've received here in New York, and if it so happens to be my last game here, certainly when you look at the shoes and the way it started and the way it ended, it all started with that."
Jordan admitted to feeling pressure before the game but was glad to put on a show for Knicks fans, "But you wouldn't believe the blisters I have on my feet now. I paid the price for going back to 1984."
Teammate Steve Kerr said he couldn't believe it when he saw Jordan's sneakers, asking, "Is he nuts?" Adding, "It was kind of neat to see, and obviously, he was king of projecting an image of coming full circle. He had it on his mind that this might be his last shot here."
Jordan explained that the decision to wear the old-school hoop shoes was a bit of luck. He joked with his wife about wearing the shoes after he found them while cleaning the house.
"Actually, I was doing some cleaning up at home and kind of ran into them... Let's see if I can still fit them; if so, I'm going to go out there and play in the Garden."
Bulls equipment manager John Ligmanowski brought the Air Jordan 13 to the court "just in case he got a flat tire." Luckily, the 14-year-old basketball shoes held up through an entire game.
More: How Jordan Brand's "40 Years of Greatness" campaign took flight.
The following day, another newspaper column said the shoes were not retros but original size 12 models from 1984. "They were a little bloody, but they're OK today," said Coach Phil Jackson.
Jordan assured the media his feet were "a lot better" the following day at practice, even though he did not have shoes on that day. However, the reporter noted Jordan wore a UNC Tar Heels sweatsuit and ski cap.
Jordan provided 42 points and eight rebounds to power the Bulls over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 8, 1998.
Of course, Jordan's final game in the legendary arena was five years late when he tallied 39 points and eight rebounds in a 97-96 loss with the Washington Wizards on March 9, 2003.
Online shoppers can still shop Air Jordan 1s and many other retro Jumpman sneakers in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
Jordan retired over two decades ago, but he remains the most influential athlete in footwear history. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
Luka Doncic surprised J-Hope with a pair of his unreleased basketball shoes.
Why LeBron James won't wear his Nike shoes more than once.
Vanessa Bryant previewed six upcoming Nike Kobe sneaker releases for the Spring.
Kendrick Perkins lost his sneaker supply after calling LeBron James the GOAT.
LeBron James refuted the idea that he signed with Nike because of Michael Jordan.