Aaron Gordon Opens Up on Everything From Underwear to Sneakers

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has proven himself as one of the most reliable players on an NBA championship team and an equally influential force in marketing campaigns. From his signature sneakers to his briefs, fans want to dress like Gordon.

Gordon has recently partnered with premium performance underwear brand SAXX as a member of the company's Gamechangers platform, which highlights athletes who push boundaries on and off the field.

Gordon wears SAXX as his go-to underwear for training, travel, and everyday life because of the brand's comfort-focused performance fabrics and distraction-free fit. He recently modeled the stylish SAXX x Realtree collection. Kicks On SI spoke with Gordon about everything from his underwear to his signature sneaker line.

Aaron Gordon for SAXX. | SAXX

How excited are you to partner with SAXX? The hype on Instagram has been real.

Yeah, incredibly excited to partner with SAXX. It felt really natural. I'd already worn SAXX before we even partnered together, so it was a good fit. I think the technology that SAXX has implemented into the briefs is second to none. They got BallPark Pouch technology, and it really is comfortable. There is no discomfort to it.

And yeah, on Instagram, I debuted the RealTree collection, and it's really cool. Camo. So, the creativity is there. The dynamic feel is there, and it really goes with my lifestyle.

What do you hope to bring to the partnership?

Yeah, hopefully, just creative input. Being able to speak my mind and kind of maybe even do a different couple of different colorways.

Aaron Gordon for SAXX. | SAXX

How happy are you with the final campaign imagery? Most of us men are scared to do underwear modeling.

(Laughs) Yeah... They do a really good job. They keep getting better and better. So, I'm really happy with how it's come out. There's a new clip coming out. I think this Friday that I'm really looking forward to sharing with the world as well.

Switching gears to footwear, how hard is it to believe that you’re already on your 6th signature sneaker with 361 degrees?

I'm so humbled, so happy. I know there's only a handful of guys in the NBA who have their own signature line. So, to be amongst them is a testament to what giving to the game and what the game will give back to you. I'm excited, I re-signed with them, so I got 5 more of them away.

Aaron Gordon wears the 361 AG 6. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Do you have a favorite colorway of the AG 6?

My favorite colorway is the black and silver for sure.

If you could get one athlete or celebrity to wear the AG 6, who would it be?

I think Francis Tiafoe. It would be awesome to see him wear it in a tennis match.

Aaron Gordon wears the 361 AG 6. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

I didn't know you were a tennis fan like that. What is your vision for the future of your 361 signature sneaker line?

I think within the next three, it's gonna be extremely innovative, and something that's like very original. I think we've played pretty close to the vest as far as like retros almost. The past two, the 6 and the 5, have been like pulling from the 90s and 2000s era. And I think going forward is going to be a lot more futuristic.

Last question: What sneakers are you wearing off the court this spring?

Oh, I wear Vibrams. They are so awesome. I know 361's probably not happy that I say that. I wear 361 off the court, too. But the Vibrams, like the toe shoes. They're not necessarily the most fashionable. But they're dope. They're comfortable, and if you're comfortable, that is fashion.