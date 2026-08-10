Cade Cunningham Talks Thorne Campaign and Signature Nike Shoe

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham would not be an All-NBA player and a signature Nike athlete without proving himself on the court. For Cunningham, Thorne has played a major role throughout his career. Now, the two teammates are taking their partnership to the next level.

Thorne, a leader in science-backed health and wellness solutions, has built a star-studded roster of athletes across all sports. Today, Thorne officially announced its nationwide Sports Performance campaign featuring Cunningham. It's a continuation of Thorne's Now I Know campaign, introduced earlier this year.

Sports Illustrated's Kicks ON SI spoke with Cunningham about his role with Thorne, daily supplement routine, and upcoming signature basketball shoe.

Cade Cunningham for Thorne. | Thorne

How excited were you to headline Thorne's Sports Performance campaign?

I'm super excited. I thought it was a really cool opportunity to use a product that I use to represent a product that I use all the time. Something that I feel good about, something that, you know, is a part of my daily life. So, it was easy. It was an easy yes for me.

How long have you used Thorne products?

Ever since I got to the NBA. The first time I was exposed to it was in college, but when I got to the NBA, it was our daily thing, and something that the team immediately put on me.

Do you notice a difference in how you feel with Thorne products?

It's hard to quantify it. But there's definitely a difference in the overall wellness of my body; I can tell the difference. If I haven't been taking my supplements, if I haven't been using the electrolytes and stuff, I can tell small differences. I've been on it for so long now that those differences are smaller as time goes on. But there's still definitely a difference as far as how I feel overall.

What's your favorite Thorne product?

I'm big on the magnesium. I put some of that in a water bottle before sleep and after games. But the electrolytes, I'm starting to come around to a lot. It's my new thing as far as the daily, but the magnesium glycinate is most used, for sure.

Cade Cunningham for Thorne. | Thorne

Switching gears to footwear, how cool is it to see the success of your Nike S.T. Charge colorways?

Yeah, it's unbelievable. It's fun to have a shoe that I get to debut and then be the main representative of. And then to have people love them, the kids love them, to have so much traction going on. It's been crazy. It's a lot of fun.

Can you give us any hints about your upcoming signature sneaker?

It is, in my opinion, it is different... It's not what... This is a good question (laughs). I don't want to say too much. I'm really excited about it. I really am. I think that's the main thing. We just had a meeting about yesterday. So, you caught me at a perfect time to ask that.

I was so excited about it, but that's all I want to stick with, is just, I'm excited about it, and it's going to be something that I've had everything that I want to put into the shoe. I've had all the control that I want on making sure that it is what it is. So I'm excited about it.

Which player in the Pistons locker room has the deepest sneaker rotation?

That's gotta be me.

What shoes are you wearing off the court this summer?

This summer, I've been rolling with these Nike Vomeros. Comfortable, can walk around, but also can get some workouts in there.

Cade Cunningham wears the Nike GT Cut 3 "Ladybug" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last question: If you were in a Space Jam game defending Earth against aliens, what shoes would you wear?

I gotta go with my old reliable, which is the Nike GT Cut 3. And I'll probably go with my ladybug colorway for my daughter.