Nike Ja 4 "Nightmare" and "NY vs. NY" Launch This Week

Shortly after Ja Morant played his final game with the Memphis Grizzlies, he unveiled his fourth signature Nike basketball shoe in five bold colorways. Two of those styles launch this week before Morant starts his first season with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Nike Ja 4 "Nightmare" is the official launch colorway, quickly followed by the limited-edition "NY vs. NY" colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each of the highly anticipated hoop shoes.

Nike Ja 4 "Nightmare"

The Nike Ja 4 "Nightmare" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 4 "Nightmare" will launch at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 13. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $130 in adult sizes and $115 in grade school sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and Hibbett's.

Usually, the launch colorways of signature sneakers sell out on release day. Especially for a player as popular in the footwear world as Morant. Fans who miss the initial drop can find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

The Nike Ja 4 "Nightmare" colorway. | Nike

The "Nightmare" features a green and black design that tells the story of how Morant is a nightmare to guard, keeping defenders tossing and turning.

Obsidian appears on the toe boxes and outsoles. Meanwhile, the iridescent Swoosh logos work with the lightweight TPU JA-Frame logo to complete the attention-grabbing aesthetic. Lastly, Ja's signature logo appears on the tongues.

Nike Ja 4 "NY vs. NY"

The Nike Ja 4 "NY vs. NY" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 4 "NY vs. NY" will launch in limited numbers at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 15. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $130 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, select Foot Locker locations, and other New York-based retailers.

The "NY vs. NY" is often the most popular colorway for each of Morant's signature sneakers. That's due to the design and the scarcity. Fans who miss the drop can find the sneakers on StockX and GOAT. Just be prepared to pay way over the retail price.

The Nike Ja 4 "NY vs. NY" colorway. | Nike

Morant has a strong connection to the New York streetball tournament, showing love every summer. The silhouette is designed to shine under street lights, with a blend of Persian Violet, Rio Teal, and Fruit Punch detailing. Iron Grey appears in a splatter design on the black outsole. The "NY vs. NY" logo on the tongues adds a premium touch.

Both of these sneakers will be challenging for fans to buy, but future colorways will be easier. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.