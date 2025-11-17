Cade Cunningham Signs 6-Year, Signature Sneaker Deal With Nike

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has been a Nike athlete since entering the NBA as the first overall selection of the 2021 NBA Draft. Cunningham has resurrected the once-proud franchise into a playoff contender and earned NBA All-Star honors.

With his rookie sneaker deal almost over, Cunningham has agreed to a six-year, signature sneaker deal with Nike. The deal includes Cunningham's first signature basketball shoe, which is expected to launch in 2027.

This news was first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN, who received confirmation from Cunningham's representatives at Excel Sports Management.

Nike Signature Athlete

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham's player-exclusive Nike shoes. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Cunningham joins five other NBA players with a signature Nike sneaker line: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, and Devin Booker.

Meanwhile, Cunningham sat down for an interview with Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant to discuss his new sneaker deal for the website Boardroom. "I haven't really grasped it yet. You know what I'm saying?" said Cunningham.

Durant replied, "That's incredible. You got one of the coldest logos I've ever seen." Cunningham debuted his signature logo in January 2025, and it was well received by fans and sneakerheads (not an easy feat on social media).

Nike Signature Logo

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham's player-exclusive Nike shoes. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The logo looks like a star at first glance, but looks like a star, but it is actually a "Double C" design. It is, of course, a nod to Cunningham's initials, while also spelling out his first name. Nike nailed the execution of this logo.

Cunningham has worn the new Nike GT Cut 3 in various player-exclusive colorways featuring his signature logo. It has helped generate hype for the Nike GT Cut line and for the future of Cunningham's role with Nike.

Cunningham has earned his signature sneaker line with Nike. He has already earned an NBA All-Star spot and third-team All-NBA player honors. His stats improved across the board last season, and the Pistons are currently atop the Eastern Conference Standings.

Future of Nike Basketball

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham's player-exclusive Nike shoes. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The only other Nike athlete who is expected to get a signature sneaker line with Nike in the near future is San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.

So far, Wembanyama has received several player-exclusive colorways (some of which have been released to the public). But there is no reporting yet on when his signature shoe line will launch.

Fans can expect more exciting announcements as we get closer to the launch of Cunningham's signature sneaker line. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham's player-exclusive Nike shoes. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

