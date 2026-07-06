Cade Cunningham's "Detroit Tough" Nike Shoes Restocked Online

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has established himself as a future face of the NBA and Nike Basketball. Cunningham's first signature sneaker does not launch until 2027, but the All-NBA talent is carrying the Nike S.T. Charge line.

Nike tasked Cunningham with debuting the new hoop shoe at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game and has given him two "Detroit Tough" colorways. The first sold out (but is now back in stock), and the second is fully stocked online as well. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what hoopers must know.

Shopping Information

Cade Cunningham's Nike S.T. Charge "Detroit Tough" colorway. | Nike

The Laser Orange version of the Nike S.T. Charge "Detroit Tough" colorway dropped on July 1, 2026. Surprisingly, it did not sell out like the first installment. Online shoppers can still buy the performance basketball shoes for $140 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

The Metallic Silver version of the Nike S.T. Charge "Detroit Tough" colorway dropped in June 2026. The launch colorway sold out quickly on release day, but it is back in stock for $140 in adult sizes at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Tech Specs

Cade Cunningham's Nike S.T. Charge "Detroit Tough" colorway. | Nike

It is perfectly fitting that Nike enlisted Cunningham to headline this rugged, outdoor basketball shoe. According to Nike's product description, the translucent XDR-X rubber outsole and Monster Skin upper bring a level of Motor City grit to the grimiest of courts.

The model features a thick forefoot Air Zoom unit and a Cushlon 3.0 drop-in midsole. While this is one of the few new Nike basketball shoes built for outdoor hoops, it is still playable on indoor courts.

"Detroit Tough" Details

Cade Cunningham's Nike S.T. Charge "Detroit Tough" colorway. | Nike

Athletes and fans cannot go wrong with either "Detroit Tough" colorway. The first installment sported a blend of Sail and Metallic Silver on the upper. A mix of Light Crimson and Bright Crimson provides contrast to the Thunder Blue detailing.

The second version mixes Laster Orange and Vivid Orange with Photo Blue accents. Both "Detroit Tough" colorways feature Cunningham's signature logo on the tongues and the No. 6 jersey number on the heel tabs.

Cade Cunningham x Nike

Cade Cunningham's Nike S.T. Charge "Detroit Tough" colorway. | Nike

Cunningham signed with Nike before the Pistons selected him with the first pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Before his rookie-scale sneaker deal expired, Cunningham signed a six-year contract extension with Nike in November 2025.

Fans can expect to see Cunningham play an even larger role with Nike as we get closer to the launch of his signature line. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.