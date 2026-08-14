Dwayne Johnson on Project Rock's Future After Leaving Under Armour

Project Rock, the training brand founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has announced the conclusion of its partnership with Under Armour.

In less than a decade, Project Rock built a global presence through award-winning footwear and high-impact partnerships. Its multi-year collaboration with UFC is one example of the brand's unique ability to excel across Olympic sport, mixed martial arts, and sports entertainment.

According to a source, Project Rock has begun early conversations with potential partners as it considers the right fit for its next chapter. Sports Illustrated's Kicks ON SI spoke with Johnson about what's next for the brand.

Do you see this move as a natural evolution or a new direction?

"Great question, and I actually see it as both. A natural evolution as well as a new direction. With Project Rock, or just like life itself - everything must evolve. And in order to evolve, we must move in new and exciting directions.

And if things stand in the way of evolution for you or the things you care about, then you must move on and run towards that new and exciting direction. Untethered. That's what Project Rock is all about."

What qualities are you looking for in the next potential partner?

"Love this question; thank you for asking. The qualities I'm looking for in our next partner are clear and simple. Can we share a vision and inspire the world together through creating performance products that help ALL people? From my athletes who have their eyes on the big prize, to my everyday folks who just want to get better.

Let's help everyone reach their potential through training and the lifestyle of training. The core of Project Rock is the universal and undeniable truth that the best life you can live, and the greatest legacy you can leave behind, will connect back to sweat equity.

The daily challenge of doing hard things. No matter how big or small. And the inner peace of knowing that through your hard work, you're a little better today than you were yesterday, and tomorrow is next in line.

It'll come down to inspiring storytelling and proof-of-life products for the people. Lastly, I want Project Rock's next partner to approach our journey together with humility, respect, kindness, zero ego, and above all else, hunger and GRIT. I believe that partner is out there for us; we just have to find them."

It's been a highly successful decade; what do you see for the next 10 years?

"I founded Project Rock with one core personal principle, and that was: I'll always do my best to talk the talk and walk the walk with everyone we make products for. As you grow, I'll grow with you. We'll all grow together.

Ten years, twenty years, whatever the timeline is, let's build our legacy together. That's what it means when I say, 'We the people, Project Rock.' Oh, and of course we're gonna have f*** loads of fun along the way. Had to say it (laughs). Thanks, Sports Illustrated, and I appreciate your time talking to me and supporting Project Rock."

Founded in 2017, Project Rock grew from Johnson's lifelong relationship with training and a simple belief: training builds much more than physical strength. Training has served as an anchor, giving him discipline, clarity, confidence, and peace to meet life's daily challenges far beyond the gym.

That belief has connected people around the world, helping Project Rock grow into a global training brand and a deeply rooted community. Project Rock developed innovative performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. As the company looks to the future, it will remain true to its ethos in how it grows.

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