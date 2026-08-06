Shedeur Sanders Debuts Nike Air DT Max '96 Low "Triple White"

Two-sport icon and Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders has turned his footwear legacy into a family business. Sanders' retro Nike sneaker line has received another boost from Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

From his days in Boulder all the way through his rookie season, Shedeur has debuted sneakers and cleats from Deion's legendary line. In the latest marketing move, Nike has tapped Shedeur to star in a campaign for an upcoming sneaker release.

In the photo shoot and campaign film, Shedeur wore a Nike tracksuit and Nike Air DT Max '96 Low while coolly posing next to a custom-painted Lamborghini. Lambo aside, below is everything fans must know about the upcoming sneaker release.

Release Information

The Nike Air DT Max '96 Low "Triple White" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air DT Max '96 Low "Triple White" colorway will be released on the Nike SNKRS app at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 7. The retro sneakers drop in full-family sizing: Adult ($170), Big Kid ($132), Little Kid ($122), and Baby/Toddler ($112).

For as hyped as we are about this colorway, it's hard to imagine that it sells out on release day. The low-top version of the iconic "Black/Metallic Gold" colorway has been sitting on shelves since its release, which is totally surprising.

Colorway Details

The Nike Air DT Max '96 Low "Triple White" colorway. | Nike

The "Triple White" colorway sports a monochromatic design with hints of Light Silver and Metallic Silver. All of the beloved design elements are there: jagged lateral claw marks, Nike Air branding, and Deion's signature logo.

While Shedeur does have his own signature logo, it does not appear on this shoe. However, the shoe does come with an extra pair of laces that gives fans a chance to put their own spin on the legendary kicks.

Nike Air DT Max '96 History

The Nike Air DT Max '96 Low "Triple White" colorway. | Nike

Deion wore the Nike Air DT Max '96 while hitting home runs and scoring touchdowns (sometimes in the same day). The legendary trainer was designed for the unforgiving artificial turf of the 1990s, but is no longer considered a performance model.

However, the casual sneakers still contain the same performance technology that helped Sanders stand out on the field. It features a mix of synthetic leather and mesh paneling on the upper. Meanwhile, the visible Max Air unit in the heel provides responsive cushioning. Best of all, Nike dropped the top and made it a low-cut.

Football fans can expect to see more colorways of the Nike Air DT Max '96 Low. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.