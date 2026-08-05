The Brooks Ghost Amp Combines Comfort, Speed, and Style
Brooks just added a new chapter to one of the most trusted names in running, and I've been waiting to see where it would land. The Ghost AMP joins the Ghost 18 in the lineup rather than replacing it.
Brooks keeps Ghost and Hyperion listed as separate categories on its own site, and that tells you exactly how this shoe is meant to be read. It's not chasing Hyperion territory. It's a Ghost with more life in it.
The foundation is a new midsole called DNA HYPE. It's a nitrogen-infused blend of PEBA and EVA foam, built to bring softness and responsiveness together in one ride. PEBA is the material found in race-day super shoes, so seeing it worked into a daily trainer says a lot about where Brooks wants this shoe positioned.
The upper is a lightweight warp knit build. It handles breathability and comfort while still locking the foot down at faster paces. The forefoot runs on Brooks' new SpringRamp geometry, a rocker-shaped design that changes how the shoe loads and releases through toe off.
Instead of relying on a plate to create snap, Brooks shaped the geometry itself to generate that pop, which keeps the ride feeling springy without the stiffness a plated shoe usually brings.
Tech specs include a 6mm midsole drop and a weight of 8.9 ounces (men's size 9), which is lighter than the standard Ghost. The toe box runs a touch tapered and true to size through most of the shoe, so this isn't a wide, forgiving fit.
It ships in five colorways, from a clean Blue/Blue/Black to a brighter White/Tigerlily/Black. It retails at $150 in men's and women's, in line with the rest of the Ghost family, at BrooksRunning.com.
I've run the Ghost 18. I've raced in the Hyperion. The Ghost AMP fills a gap that's existed between those two for a while. This isn't a race day shoe. There's no plate, and Brooks isn't marketing it that way. It's a legitimate performance trainer, built for tempo work and uptempo miles where you want energy return without losing the cushioning that makes a long run bearable.
This also isn't a shoe for someone new to running. The fit runs snug through the midfoot, and the ride rewards a runner who already knows how to work a firmer, springier platform.
The Ghost 18 earned its reputation the honest way, mile after mile of dependable comfort. The Hyperion proved Brooks could build a true racer. The Ghost AMP proves the brand can bridge that gap without losing what made either shoe work.
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Charles J. Flanagan is an ISSA Master Trainer, former national-level sprinter, and a featured model on America’s Next Top Model. With more than 20 years of experience in health, fitness, and performance coaching, he’s trained elite performers across industries—including Super Bowl champions, Grammy-nominated artists, and Hollywood talent. Known for his precision, presence, and purpose-driven philosophy, Charles is widely regarded as one of the most trusted voices in performance and longevity. As a writer, he’s contributed to Men’s Journal, Muscle & Fitness, and now Sports Illustrated, where he explores the intersection of human potential, wellness, and high performance.