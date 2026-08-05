The Brooks Ghost Amp Combines Comfort, Speed, and Style

Brooks just added a new chapter to one of the most trusted names in running, and I've been waiting to see where it would land. The Ghost AMP joins the Ghost 18 in the lineup rather than replacing it.

Brooks keeps Ghost and Hyperion listed as separate categories on its own site, and that tells you exactly how this shoe is meant to be read. It's not chasing Hyperion territory. It's a Ghost with more life in it.

The Brooks Ghost Amp. | Brooks Running

The foundation is a new midsole called DNA HYPE. It's a nitrogen-infused blend of PEBA and EVA foam, built to bring softness and responsiveness together in one ride. PEBA is the material found in race-day super shoes, so seeing it worked into a daily trainer says a lot about where Brooks wants this shoe positioned.

The upper is a lightweight warp knit build. It handles breathability and comfort while still locking the foot down at faster paces. The forefoot runs on Brooks' new SpringRamp geometry, a rocker-shaped design that changes how the shoe loads and releases through toe off.

The Brooks Ghost Amp. | Brooks Running

Instead of relying on a plate to create snap, Brooks shaped the geometry itself to generate that pop, which keeps the ride feeling springy without the stiffness a plated shoe usually brings.

Tech specs include a 6mm midsole drop and a weight of 8.9 ounces (men's size 9), which is lighter than the standard Ghost. The toe box runs a touch tapered and true to size through most of the shoe, so this isn't a wide, forgiving fit.

It ships in five colorways, from a clean Blue/Blue/Black to a brighter White/Tigerlily/Black. It retails at $150 in men's and women's, in line with the rest of the Ghost family, at BrooksRunning.com.

I've run the Ghost 18. I've raced in the Hyperion. The Ghost AMP fills a gap that's existed between those two for a while. This isn't a race day shoe. There's no plate, and Brooks isn't marketing it that way. It's a legitimate performance trainer, built for tempo work and uptempo miles where you want energy return without losing the cushioning that makes a long run bearable.

The Brooks Ghost Amp. | Brooks Running

This also isn't a shoe for someone new to running. The fit runs snug through the midfoot, and the ride rewards a runner who already knows how to work a firmer, springier platform.

The Ghost 18 earned its reputation the honest way, mile after mile of dependable comfort. The Hyperion proved Brooks could build a true racer. The Ghost AMP proves the brand can bridge that gap without losing what made either shoe work.

The Brooks Ghost Amp. | Brooks Running

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