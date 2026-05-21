How the Atlanta Braves Turned Nike Sneakers Into Timeless Tribute

Designing alternate uniforms every year is a monumental challenge for MLB teams and Nike. However, the Atlanta Braves hit it out of the ballpark with their 2026 City Connect uniforms. Then they followed it up with one of the most anticipated sneaker drops of the summer for baseball fans.

The uniforms draw inspiration from the club's classic 1980s powder blue uniforms, with design elements that celebrate the TBS SuperStation era that made the Braves "America's Team." It coincided perfectly with the launch of BravesVision, a new era of club-owned broadcasting for today's fans.

Building off the momentum, the Braves just dropped a limited-edition line of City Connect Nike Air Max 1 sneakers ahead of its official release on Nike.com. The iconic shoe first launched in 1987, coinciding with the rise of Braves Nation. The Nike Air Max 1 "Braves" colorway reflects the same retro aesthetic as the City Connect uniforms, but with modern elements.

The City Connect Nike Air Max 1 "Braves" colorway. | Atlanta Braves

The iconic silhouette sports a white base with powder blue patent leather detailing. An updated "Atlanta" script with new red piping pops off the heels. The "ATL" block letters across the tongue pay homage to the TBS logo used from 1987 to 1994. Lastly, the italicized, 3-D "Atlanta Braves" wordmark on the insoles is inspired by the retro SuperStation marks.

The uniforms and the sneakers took on more meaning when the organization lost to towering figures, former owner Ted Turner and longtime manager Bobby Cox, within three days in May. The silver lining to the heartbreaking loss is that the team is rolling, the City Connect Collection is a touching tribute, and the organization is building on the legacies of giants.

Sports Illustrated's Kicks ON SI spoke with Atlanta Braves creative director Insung Kim about the design process and the extra meaning the shoes have taken on before their official launch date.

The City Connect Nike Air Max 1 "Braves" colorway. | Atlanta Braves

How long have you and your team worked in collaboration with Nike on this project?

We started working on our City Connect 2.0 project with Nike in December 2023. The entire process was approximately a 2-year process. The City Connect Air Max 1 was added to the overall program after we finalized the design.

When we were told that we would have the Air Max 1s as part of the launch, we were really excited to have such an iconic shoe that could further tell the story of our powder blue uniforms. I immediately started mocking up designs and sent them to our partners at Nike. Their footwear design team took it from there and created something even better than I imagined.

The City Connect Nike Air Max 1 "Braves" colorway. | Atlanta Braves

What is your favorite design element of the colorway?

I have 3 favorite elements of our City Connect Air Max 1s:

The "ATL" label on the tongue is a wonderful detail that is a nod to the TBS logo from the past.

The insoles - if you look at the shoes from the top, on the insole on the right shoe will have "ATLANTA," and the insole on the left shoe will have "BRAVES" visible.

The collar of the shoe is a blue velvet fabric which I've never seen on a pair of sneakers before. It's a really cool touch that screams Atlanta.

Were there any unique challenges that arose during the design process?

One of the challenges during the design process was getting the powder blue color just right. We reviewed dozens of different light blue swatches until we picked the color that was just right. We wanted the color to be a nod to the light blue uniforms from the past, but not the same color.

Our City Connect 2.0 is for the new generation of Braves fans who are able to watch Braves content the same way that fans were able to watch Braves games when Ted Turner launched the cable network. We wanted the new colors to be brighter for the new generation of fans.

The City Connect Nike Air Max 1 "Braves" colorway. | Atlanta Braves

These shoes have taken on a new meaning after the passing of Ted Turner and Bobby Cox. How proud are you of the final outcome?

Yes, our story behind our new City Connect have indeed taken on a new meaning with the passing of Ted Turner and Bobby Cox. We are extremely proud to be able to remind fans of Ted and Bobby's legacy, not only for Braves fans in Atlanta, but baseball fans all over the country and the world we were able to watch the Braves succeed because of these great men.

Last question: Where is the best place to wear the Nike Air Max 1 "Braves"?

The best place to wear the Braves City Connect Air Max 1s is obviously to Truist Park on a City Connect Saturday! Extra credit if you rock them with the matching jersey and the cap for the full City Connect outfit.

The Atlanta Braves wear their 2026 City Connect 2.0 uniforms. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images