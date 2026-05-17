Nike Quietly Restocked Stranger Things Sneakers Online

The hit Netflix show Stranger Things reminded us that friends don't lie. They also share important sneaker restock updates. In the lead-up to the final season of Stranger Things, Nike and Converse dropped an epic sneaker collaboration throughout the holiday shopping season.

While not all of the sneakers are back in stock, three popular models are back in limited-edition colorways (while supplies last). Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each shoe that is currently available online.

Nike Field General High x Stranger Things

The Nike x Stranger Things Field General High. | Nike

The Nike Field General High x Stranger Things dropped on December 4. Online shoppers can once again buy the trainers for for $130 in women's sizes on Nike.com. Fans who miss the drop can find the kicks on StockX, where the average resale price is $175.

The Nike x Stranger Things Field General High. | Nike

Inspired by retro silhouettes, the Nike Field General was actually a new shoe that sports a throwback White and Wolf Grey design. Eleven wore it while she trained for a final showdown with Vecna. The shoes come with special packaging and accessories.

Nike LD-1000 x Stranger Things

The Nike LD-1000 x Stranger Things. | Nike

The Nike x Stranger Things LD-1000 "Erica Sinclair" colorway dropped on December 4. Online shoppers can still find the shoes for $100 in adult sizes at Nike.com. The average resale price of the casual sneakers is $113 on StockX.

The Nike LD-1000 x Stranger Things. | Nike

The colorway features a dreamy Fuchsia Dream and Viotech color scheme. It is inspired by 1987 nostalgia and features plenty of Stranger Things Easter Eggs. The retro Nike logo on the tongues and heels are upside down, along with special insoles celebrating the show. Special packaging, extra laces, and accessories come with the kicks.

Nike Air Foamposite One x Stranger Things

The Nike Air Foamposite One x Stranger Things. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite One x Stranger Things "Vecna" colorway dropped on Friday, February 27. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes for $250 in adult sizes at Nike.com. The average resale price is $313 on StockX.

The Nike Air Foamposite One x Stranger Things. | Nike

The silhouette features a gradient upper that fades from Black to Bright Crimson, with lightning bolt graphics. The Off-Noir vines that connect to Vecna's throne wrap around the shoe. Even cooler, the vines glow in the dark. Lastly, NBA legend Penny Hardaway's signature "1 Cent" logo appears upside down on the heels.

Shoes That Didn't Restock

The Converse x Stranger Things Chuck 70 "Rockin' Robin" colorway. | Nike

Unfortunately, the most popular sneakers did not restock. That includes the Nike Dunk Low x Stranger Things, Nike x Stranger Things Air Max 1 "Steve Harrington", Converse x Stranger Things Chuck 70 "Rockin' Robin", and Converse x Stranger Things Weapon "Delightful Derek".

Stranger Things had plenty of cool collaborations, but this was an all-time favorite for sneakerheads. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the upside down and beyond.