Ice Cube Talks Big3 Growth & Why California Loves Chuck Taylor's
Since he first came to prominence, Ice Cube has been a legendary figure in hip-hop and pop culture for almost four decades. From his multi-platinum albums, classic songs, successful films, and being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Los Angeles native is an undeniable icon in the world of entertainment.
A lifelong basketball and Los Angeles Lakers fan, Cube took his love of the sport to another level by founding the Big 3. Consisting of 12 teams with former NBA players and international players, the Big3 has been a game-changer
Kicks On SI spoke with Cube about his vision for expanding the league, being honored by the Basketball Hall of Fame, and his collection of Converse Chuck Taylor’s.
What is your first basketball memory?
Besides watching my brother play ball with his friends, on TV, it has to be Julius “Dr. J” Irving. He was a larger-than-life superstar growing up. He was the first player that I loved and wanted to follow. I remember going to the movies to see The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh and I couldn’t believe it was the same Dr. J who was battling the Lakers.
Knowing his history coming from ABA into the NBA, and once again he's taking a chance on a whole new league. He’s been one of our coaches from day one, he’s only missed maybe two games in seven seasons, and we named our championship trophy after him because he is a pioneer. I’m forever grateful to Dr. J.
Early this year, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame honored you by naming the Ice Cube Impact Award after you. How amazing was that moment?
It was more than amazing and pretty unbelievable. Out of all the accolades that I’ve received, that was one where I was really surprised. Not that we didn't do what we needed to do to deserve it but we found out that everybody was paying attention.
Our little tussle with the NBA blinded me to the fact that the whole basketball world outside of the NBA was watching what we were just doing. It’s a blessing that the Ice Cube Impact Award will be given out every year to people who impact basketball in a positive way. That is something I never even contemplated or fathomed in my mind when we put this league together.
The BIg3 is thriving and has expanded with the announcement of the first purchase of a BIG3 team in Los Angeles. How is it to have a BIG3 team in your hometown?
It was amazing to get the first team in LA. You can't get the second until you get the first. We started the ball rolling and we're talking to several groups across the country including Miami, Houston, Detroit, London, and Toronto.
Having teams in cities is going to unlock a greater fanbase in each city that we plant ourselves in. The people in the city and surrounding area will be more invested in the game and the league. We can make a run at millions of people to get them interested in the league.
We knew that we wanted to expand to 24 teams and at some point, we knew the smart thing to do was to get great owners who believe in the sport, who are invested in winning or innovation, and wouldn’t treat it like a toy. We wanted owners who could use their relationships with sponsors and media to help us grow the league.
When it comes to sneakers, how many Chuck Taylor’s do you have in your rotation?
I got hundreds [Laughs].
Chuck Taylor's are iconic. In LA and throughout the West Coast. What is the history of the show gaining so much popularity?
Those were the shoes that everybody wore when you wanted to be clean and you wanted to keep your stuff fresh. It was an affordable shoe that made every outfit right. So it was a shoe worn by the Boyz n the Hood.
Chucks were the go-to along with the Khaki suits and t-shirts because you can buy this stuff at an affordable price So it was just a go-to for anybody in the neighborhood without breaking the bank. I saw the OGs in the neighborhood wearing them all the time and then we started wearing them. Over time, Chucks became an iconic signature of ours.
Lastly, in the middle of the Big3 season, you’re out touring the country. How are you able to balance everything?
I love it. This week we had shows in Kansas City, then I hit the bus and we went to Cincinnati. We hit Columbus, Ohio, then OKC, San Antonio, and the Big3 is in San Antonio on August 4. We’re rolling and I can promote to the league at home. Why should I stay at home when I could be out there getting it?
