Nike is Dropping Kobe Bryant's Olympic Sneakers Next Week
The Summer Olympics always provide an opportunity for sportswear brands to show off their newest products. But if basketball players and fans know anything, it is that Kobe Bryant's retro Nike sneakers remain undefeated.
Just in time for the Paris Olympics, the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal" is making its long-awaited return. The iconic hoop shoes are scheduled to be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, August 6.
Online shoppers can try to purchase the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal" in adult sizes for $190 on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and at other select retailers. Those who miss out on the initial drop can try sneaker resale websites like StockX, GOAT, eBay, and KICKS CREW.
However, the patriotic kicks are guaranteed to sell out quickly online like every other release from the Nike Kobe signature line.
While Bryant competed and won gold in two Olympics (2008 and 2012), he never actually wore these shoes in the Summer Games. Bryant wore the Nike HyperDunk in the Beijing Olympics and the Nike Kobe 7 in the London Olympics. The Nike Kobe 4 "Gold Medal" was originally released in July 2009.
Now, the beloved basketball shoes are making their long-awaited return with modest tech upgrades. True to its predecessor, the "Gold Medal" colorway sports metallic gold leather overlays, navy and red branding, and white side panels showing the first-gen flywire.
Other important details include a navy and red outsole that features the iconic splatter design with its rubber traction pattern. The finishing touches are the insoles with a gold medal design and the No. 10 on the heels as a nod to Bryant's Team USA jersey.
Olympic athletes are currently debuting plenty of exciting new sneakers, but the Nike Kobe 4 "Gold Medal" set the bar at an unreachable standard for its competitors. Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Team USA basketball players unboxed new Nike Kobe sneakers for the 2024 Paris Olympics.