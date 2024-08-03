Kicks

Nike is Dropping Kobe Bryant's Olympic Sneakers Next Week

The Nike Kobe 4 "Gold Medal" will be released on August 6 for $190.

Pat Benson

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal" colorway.
The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal" colorway. / Foot Locker
In this story:

The Summer Olympics always provide an opportunity for sportswear brands to show off their newest products. But if basketball players and fans know anything, it is that Kobe Bryant's retro Nike sneakers remain undefeated.

Just in time for the Paris Olympics, the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal" is making its long-awaited return. The iconic hoop shoes are scheduled to be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, August 6.

Online shoppers can try to purchase the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal" in adult sizes for $190 on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and at other select retailers. Those who miss out on the initial drop can try sneaker resale websites like StockX, GOAT, eBay, and KICKS CREW.

Kobe Bryant's white and gold Nike sneakers.
The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal." / Foot Locker

However, the patriotic kicks are guaranteed to sell out quickly online like every other release from the Nike Kobe signature line.

While Bryant competed and won gold in two Olympics (2008 and 2012), he never actually wore these shoes in the Summer Games. Bryant wore the Nike HyperDunk in the Beijing Olympics and the Nike Kobe 7 in the London Olympics. The Nike Kobe 4 "Gold Medal" was originally released in July 2009.

Now, the beloved basketball shoes are making their long-awaited return with modest tech upgrades. True to its predecessor, the "Gold Medal" colorway sports metallic gold leather overlays, navy and red branding, and white side panels showing the first-gen flywire.

Navy and red Nike Kobe sneaker insoles.
The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal." / Foot Locker

Other important details include a navy and red outsole that features the iconic splatter design with its rubber traction pattern. The finishing touches are the insoles with a gold medal design and the No. 10 on the heels as a nod to Bryant's Team USA jersey.

Olympic athletes are currently debuting plenty of exciting new sneakers, but the Nike Kobe 4 "Gold Medal" set the bar at an unreachable standard for its competitors. Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.

Further Reading: Team USA basketball players unboxed new Nike Kobe sneakers for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Published
Pat Benson

PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

Home/News