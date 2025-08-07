The Converse SHAI 001 "BUTTER" Launches on September 4
From start to finish, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominated the 2024-25 NBA season. Not only did Gilgeous-Alexander win the MVP award and lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a Championship, but he did it all in his first signature sneaker.
Gilgeous-Alexander unveiled the Converse SHAI 001 at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend and went on to debut several exciting colorways and aggressive marketing campaigns that included billboards, spotlights, and shots at Anthony Edwards.
For several months, fans have clamored for the release of Gilgeous-Alexander's debut hoop shoe. Luckily, Converse has answered their requests.
Release Information
The Converse SHAI 001 "BUTTER" will launch in a limited global release on Thursday, September 4, 2025. Shoppers can try to buy the highly anticipated sneakers for $130 in adult sizes at Converse.com and the Nike SNKRS App.
Additionally, the shoes will be available at retail partners across North America, including KITH locations in Toronto, New York City, and Los Angeles, and UNDEFEATED in Los Angeles.
It is safe to assume the limited-edition "BUTTER" colorway will sell out quickly thanks to the high demand and limited supply. Fans who miss the drop can find the hoop shoe on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Tech Specs
Tech specs for the SHAI 001 include a radial traction pattern on the outsole, while a forefoot Zoom Air unit delivers responsive energy return with every step. Meanwhile, an over-lasted midsole construction keeps the ride low and connected, optimizing court feel and stability without sacrificing comfort.
Inside, a full inner bootie hugs the foot, working in tandem with a ghillie lacing system to provide lockdown and adjustability, helping ensure containment through every crossover, pivot, and burst.
The winged shroud, made from stretch textile, adds a layer of soft support and dimensionality. Additionally, the puffed upper offers both comfort and a bold, futuristic silhouette that reflects Gilgeous-Alexander's desire for volume and visual impact.
The shoe's locking zipper is more than a stylistic flourish; it is a customizable performance feature that allows wearers to style the shoe zipped, unzipped, or flipped down without compromising stability.
Paired with a synthetic nubuck upper and stretch mesh underlays, the SHAI 001 delivers durability, containment, and a lifestyle-ready look in one seamless package.
Even the smallest details, like the beveled edges of the molded upper and the added padding in the tongue, were deliberately chosen to optimize comfort and visual harmony.
Future of Converse Basketball
Not only is Gilgeous-Alexander the star signature athlete for Converse, but he also leads the brand's basketball division. In April 2024, Gilgeous-Alexander signed a contract extension that made him the Creative Director of Converse Basketball, including a signature sneaker line.
It was a bold move by Converse and Gilgeous-Alexander that has already paid off. Although Shaquille O'Neal, the President of Reebok Basketball, was "hurt" by Gilgeous-Alexander's decision to pass on an offer from Reebok.
The "BUTTER" colorway is the first of many styles scheduled to be released throughout 2025 and 2026. Fans can expect another thrilling season from Gilgeous-Alexander and Converse this year.
