Nike's Stranger Things Collection Drops Just in Time for the Holidays

Eleven is not the only one with psychic powers. Many of us have just finished the first installment of Stranger Things season 5 (no spoilers here). With Hawkins hype at an all-time high, Nike and Converse are dropping an extraordinary new Stranger Things collaboration just in time for the holidays.

In partnership with Netflix's Stranger Things, Nike and Converse have unveiled a limited-edition collection that channels the supernatural energy and nostalgic style of the show before its highly anticipated fifth and final season.

The Nike Dunk Low "Friends Don't Lie" colorway already hit shelves last month, but the best is saved for last. Below is everything fans of the show must know about the highly anticipated sneaker and apparel collection.

Nike x Stranger Things Air Max 1

The Nike x Stranger Things Air Max 1. | Nike

The Nike x Stranger Things Air Max 1 was spotted on the feet of Steve Harrington in season 5, and now everyone will need a pair. The shoes drop at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, December 4, for $170 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers.

The silhouette sports White, Team Maroon, and Neutral Grey on the outside. Look inside at the tongues, and you will see Nike x Stranger Things branding in Black and Speed Red. Special vintage-themed packaging completes the 80s aesthetic.

Nike x Stranger Things Field General High



The Nike x Stranger Things Field General High. | Nike

The Nike x Field General High x Stranger Things drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, December 4, for $130 in women's sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers.

The White and Wolf grey silhouette is a call to footwear worn by Hawkins' heroes. It's also the first time you can get the Field General High, so that's a double win.

Nike x Stranger Things LD-1000

The Nike x Stranger Things LD-1000. | Nike

The Nike x Stranger Things LD-1000 drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, December 4, for $100 in women's sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers.

The Nike x Stranger Things LD-1000 features a dreamy Fuchsia Dream and Viotech color scheme. It is inspired by 1987 nostalgia, from the colors to the silhouette.

Converse x Stranger Things Chuck 70

The Converse x Stranger Things Chuck 70. | Nike

The Converse x Stranger Things Chuck 70 drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, December 4, for $110 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and Converse.com.

This limited-edition Converse Chuck 70 is loaded up with custom elements inspired by the show. The design dials up the '80s aesthetic with bold prints and a distressed, well-worn canvas upper.

Additional details include a Hawkins Hawk lace jewel, rubber chicken keychain, Demogorgon star on the Chuck patch, and Hellfire Club players name print on the tongue liner. Each pair comes with two custom laces and an Upside Down license plate.

Converse x Stranger Things Weapon

The Converse x Stranger Things Weapon. | Nike

The Converse x Stranger Things Weapon drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, December 4, for $130 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and Converse.com.

The Converse Weapon features a bold new colorway inspired by the original 1984 Weapon catalog, as well as premium leather uppers with distressed underlays that recall the era's vintage aesthetic.

Custom details like a Stranger Things–inspired newspaper graphic liner, sound wave–inspired toe perforations, and Vecna and the Mind Flayer sock liner prints immerse fans in the world of Hawkins. Unique touches include an Upside Down tongue label, lunch box and recording sign jewels, and two sets of custom laces.

The Converse footwear collection also extends to the Converse By You customization platform, offering fans the chance to create their own Stranger Things–inspired Chuck Taylor All Star.

Nike x Stranger Things Apparel Collection

Pieces from the Nike x Stranger Things apparel collection. | Nike

In addition to sneakers, the collaboration includes apparel that drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, December, on the Nike SNKRS app. Pairing seamlessly with each silhouette, T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants feature graphic references to the show, and a tracksuit blends a vintage 1980s athletic look with contemporary sportswear style.

The collaboration is the second from Nike and Stranger Things, following a two-part 2019 collection of exclusive Air Tailwind 79, Blazer Mid, and Cortez sneakers, as well as apparel inspired by the show's 1980s aesthetic.

Stranger Things 5 will debut in three volumes on Netflix: four episodes on November 26, three episodes on Christmas, and the finale on New Year's Eve. Each volume releases at 5 p.m. PST. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the upside down and beyond.

