Inside Adidas and Sole Play Atlanta's FIFA World Cup Strategy

Anthony "T.J." Bennett, the founder of Sole Play in Atlanta, is rewriting the retail playbook with his passion for sneakers. Since the opening of the store, Bennett has successfully transformed Sole Play from a premier destination for streetwear and rare footwear into a pioneering "community impact store."

For Bennett's latest collaboration, he teamed up with adidas for the highly anticipated Sole Play x adidas Predator Sala "Press Play." The silhouette combines soccer heritage and early 2000s gaming culture. It's a tribute to competitive soccer video games, featuring an eye-catching color-shifting green upper, bold power-button red accents, and a classic indoor soccer construction.

Kicks On SI caught up with Bennet, and we discussed the cultural importance of Atlanta, working with adidas, and his anticipation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

How is Atlanta uniquely positioned at the center of the FIFA World Cup?

Atlanta sits at the intersection of sport, music, technology, entrepreneurship, and culture in a way very few cities do. The World Cup is bringing the world's attention here at the exact moment Atlanta is helping shape what's next across all of those spaces. The city has always been a place where innovation and culture meet, and this tournament allows us to showcase that on a global stage.

When was the moment you knew that sneakers and Sole Play would be your life’s work?

There wasn't one specific moment. It was seeing how people connected through what we were building. When sneakers became a gateway to creating opportunities, telling stories, and bringing communities together, I realized Sole Play was about much more than retail. It became a platform to inspire and empower people through culture.

How was it to create the “Press Play” Predator Sala? What will sneaker heads love about it?

Creating the "Press Play" Predator Sala was an opportunity to tell a story that's authentic to who we are. The concept is rooted in gaming, soccer, and self-belief, and the idea that success doesn't come from shortcuts but from becoming the cheat code yourself. Sneakerheads will appreciate the details, the storytelling, and how the design reflects Atlanta's influence on culture while connecting multiple worlds that shape the next generation.

Who are you rooting for in the FIFA World Cup?

I'm rooting for the game itself and the communities that make it special. Obviously, I'll be supporting Team USA, but I'm also excited to see teams and players that represent the diversity and global spirit that make the World Cup such a powerful cultural moment.

How did you feel when you knew you would be working with adidas for the first time?

It was an incredible feeling. adidas has such a rich history of shaping sport and culture, so having the opportunity to collaborate through the Business Track program was both exciting and validating. It showed that founder-led ideas and community-driven storytelling have a place on a global platform.

How did you get involved with the adidas Business Track program?

The adidas Business Track program creates opportunities for founders and entrepreneurs to bring their ideas to life through collaboration and innovation. It aligned naturally with what we've been building at Sole Play, using culture, community, and storytelling to create impact. The program gave us the platform to take that vision and turn it into a product with global reach.

Where do you see Sole Play 5 years from now?

I see Sole Play continuing to grow as a cultural platform that connects fandom, gaming, music, technology, and community. We'll keep creating experiences, partnerships, and opportunities that inspire the next generation while expanding our impact far beyond Atlanta. The goal is to remain a place where culture, creativity, and community come together.