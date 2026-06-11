5 Must-Have Shoes for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially here. Every major sportswear brand on the planet has engineered a marketing campaign leading into the global event. However, no companies have done it bigger and better than adidas and Nike.

The two sportswear giants have competed in the sneaker market, which has resulted in fans being the real winners. From old-school style to sleek designs, there are five football-inspired footwear silhouettes that stand out entering the big tournament. Below are five favorite sneakers currently available online.

adidas Gazelle

The adidas Gazelle Indoor "Brazil" colorway. | adidas

The adidas Gazelle made a name for itself as an indoor soccer shoe, but transcended the sport and became a fan-favorite model during the 1970s and 1980s. Whether watching matches at home or in a crowd, this is a go-to shoe. Fans can shop multiple countries' colorways with special FIFA World Cup branding for $104 (20% off) in adult sizes at adidas.com.

adidas Samba OG

The adidas Samba OG "France" colorway. | adidas

The adidas Samba is the most important silhouette in football (and maybe footwear) history. The old-school boots have been around since the 1950s, and still look as timeless as ever. Best of all, special branding signifies the importance of the moment. Fans can choose from several different countries' limited-edition colorways for $110 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

adidas Handball Spezial

The adidas Handball Spezial "Mexico" colorway. | adidas

The adidas Spezial was designed for indoor Handball but became the shoe of choice for British football fans on stadium terraces. The silhouette does not include FIFA World Cup branding, but it does represent multiple fanbases. Fans can choose from several different countries' limited-edition colorways for $120 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

Nike Total 90

The Nike Total 90 x Procell "Heirloom" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Total 90 combines authentic soccer style with Y2K luxury. Fans can choose from several general-release colorways priced from $85-$115 in adult sizes at Nike.com. Additionally, a limited-edition Procell colorway is available on the Nike SNKRS app. Even better, a highly-anticipated Travis Scott collaboration is on the way.

Air Jordan 1 Low

The Air Jordan 1 Low 'Gold Tiempo' colorway. | Nike

The Women's Air Jordan 1 Low 'Gold Tiempo' colorway dropped on March 20. Online shoppers can still buy the retro sneakers for $140 in select adult sizes at Nike.com. The gold and white design draws inspiration from Ronaldinho's legendary Nike Tiempo boots, while honoring Jordan Brand's hoops heritage.

Fans can expect more heat from the footwear industry now that the 2026 FIFA World Cup is here. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.