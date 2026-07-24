Sophie Cunningham's Adidas Shoes Nearly Sold Out in Under 24 Hours

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game is tomorrow, so all of the top players and brands are bringing out their best basketball shoes to Chicago for the big stage. Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham did not make the All-Star Game, but she is still enjoying a strong sneaker launch.

Earlier this month, we got our first look at Cunningham's first player-exclusive colorway of the adidas Crazy Energy basketball shoes.

There was buzz around the sneakers, but a near sell-out on release day seemed unlikely. But in less than 24 hours, the shoes have sold out in most sizes at adidas. Below is everything fans and shoppers must know about the hoop shoes.

Shopping Information

The adidas Crazy Energy Sophie Cunningham basketball shoes. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The adidas Crazy Energy Sophie Cunningham basketball shoes were released for $110 in adult sizes in the early hours of Friday, July 24. The sneakers have already sold out in most men's and women's sizes on the adidas website. As of this morning, they are still available in men's sizes 10.5-13, and women's sizes 11.5-14.

While most fans rushed to the adidas website, they may have overlooked the shoes being available at popular retailers. There are more sizes in stock at Dick's Sporting Goods and Hibbett's.

However, there is no guarantee how long the kicks will be in stock or if there will be a future restock. Either way, it is a strong release day for a non-signature shoe for a player who missed the WNBA All-Star Game.

Colorway Details

The adidas Crazy Energy Sophie Cunningham basketball shoes. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Cunningham's colorway features a Lucid Pink upper with a gradient pattern that fades from the toe to the heel. Meanwhile, Cream White wraps around the ankle collar and laces. Shades of light blue pop through the mesh side panels and on the adidas branding.

Underfoot, all of the colors (including a bright shade of orange) come together to complete the color palette. Cunningham does not have a signature logo or any other branding on the shoe.

However, the shoes will quickly become instantly recognizable as hers — especially after she debuted them on the court against the Connecticut Sun on July 22.

Performance Technology

The adidas Crazy Energy Sophie Cunningham basketball shoes. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The adidas Crazy Energy is a new performance model that is designed to bring fresh energy to the basketball court. The adidas Lightstrike cushioning is made for speed, offering a responsive ride.

The silhouette's synthetic upper offers durability and flexibility, while the textile lining provides comfort. Lastly, the rubber outsole grips feature a modified herringbone traction pattern for reliable grip on the hardwood.

These shoes are clearly good enough for WNBA courts, but we will wait for reviews to see if they are durable enough for outdoor courts.

Sophie Cunningham x Adidas

Sophie Cunningham wears the adidas Crazy Energy. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Cunningham began her professional career with Nike before switching to adidas in 2022. She has quickly ascended in the company, going from wearing $45 shoes during games to appearing the marketing campaign for the adidas Dame X last summer.

Cunningham always toes the company line, even engaging in friendly trash talk with Clark over sneakers.

It appears that Cunningham and adidas are just getting started. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.