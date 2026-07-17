Jose Alvarado Shares His Vision of AND1 Partnership

Jose Alvarado officially signed a sneaker deal with AND1 just before the New York Knicks won the 2026 NBA Finals. The two partners hit the ground running in the middle of a championship run and are just getting started. The iconic brand isn't interested in nostalgia (although there is plenty of it); it's building a new generation of hoops fans.

Alvarado and AND1 have big plans this summer. Most notably, Leaky Day (the brand's annual streetball competition), AND1 Connect Basketball League (a platform offering pathways for young hoopers), and AND1 Ballin' HBCU Weekend, before the fall release of the "Jose Mad Game Pro PE" as "The Heart of the City" sneaker pack.

Sports Illutrated's Kicks ON SI spoke with Alvarado just before he debuted another player-exclusive colorway of his AND1 sneakers at the 2026 ESPYS. The fan-favorite point guard discussed his new deal, vision for the partnership, and which celebrities he wants to see rock AND1.

Jose Alvarado's AND1 shoe at the 2026 ESPYs. | Anthony Geathers

How has your AND1 partnership been so far?

It's been amazing, because it's about more than just a shoe. It's about family, community, and being part of a basketball legacy that I grew up on! And also... I'm rocking a custom AND1 fit for the ESPYs...

When did the brand first approach you about a sneaker deal?

Dex Gordon approached me while I was still with the Pelicans. The interest was there, but the timing wasn't quite right.

Jose Alvarado and Flor Castillo at the 2026 ESPYs. | Anthony Geathers

Your Made Game Pro "Knicks" PEs were iconic. Do you have a favorite shoe from the brand so far?

I love the Attack 4 Lo that I've been rocking and, of course, the Tai Chi....but the Mad Game Pros are my favorite!

Can you drop any hints about future shoes you might wear?

I've been working closely with the design team, so I have to be careful not to give away too much. But there will be more colorways of the Mad Games and Attack 4s coming...

Jose Alvarado before the 2026 ESPYs. | Anthony Geathers

What are your goals for the partnership?

I want to see everybody wearing AND1s, both on and off the court. And I want a chance to update basketball courts in the communities where kids who look like me play every day. That's just part of AND1's DNA.

If you could get one athlete or celebrity to wear your shoes, who would it be?

Fat Joe, J.Lo— and Wemby!

Jose Alvarado wore AND1 during the 2026 NBA Finals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last question: Who was your favorite AND1 mixtape tour player back in the day?

I have to say Steph Marbury AND Rafer "Skip to My Lou" Alston.

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