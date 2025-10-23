Isaiah Stewart Stays Ten Toes Down in Barefoot Basketball Shoes
Throughout his NBA career, Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart has always stayed ten toes down. The bruising power forward regularly comes to his teammates' defense and never backs down from opponents.
In many ways, Stewart is a throwback player who would have fit in perfectly with hard-nosed Pistons' teams of the past. But the 24-year-old is forward thinking when it comes to his footwear.
Last season, Stewart partnered with the barefoot brand Xero Shoes. He is now the face of the X1. A first-of-its-kind barefoot basketball shoe with a lightweight, barefoot design consisting of a wide toe box and zero-drop, flexible sole that lets players move naturally on the court.
This week, Stewart's limited-edition X1 "Warrior Red" colorway officially hit shelves ($180 in adult sizes). The "Stewart Shutdown," a silver/white colorway symbolizing his defensive abilities, and "Rastafarian Roots," featuring the colors of the Jamaican flag as a tribute to his heritage, are on the way later this season.
Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Stewart about his Xero partnership and his belief that the barefoot shoes are the perfect fit for NBA courts.
You have worn various footwear brands during your NBA career. What made you want to partner with Xero Shoes in 2025?
For me, it came down to authenticity and performance. I was an early adopter of Xero even before the partnership, and I felt a difference right away. It's more natural, more connected to the floor. That fit my mentality.
I play with power and balance, and Xero helps me feel grounded in every movement. The partnership made sense because they're innovators, and I've always prided myself on being different—doing things my own way.
Minimalist shoes go against a lot of marketing behind cushioning. You have worn both types of shoes. Which is better?
It depends on the player, but for me, minimalist is better. Once I got into the Xero system, I realized less can actually be more; you start using your feet the way they're built to move. My balance, stability, and explosiveness got better because I'm not fighting against the shoe—I'm working with it.
How do your feet and lower body feel after playing an NBA game in Xero?
Honestly, they feel strong. My feet feel freer, and over time I've noticed my legs recover faster.
Do you think other NBA players could be missing out on an opportunity?
Definitely. I think a lot of guys just go with what's traditional or what's flashy, but there's real performance science behind this. When you feel the floor better, your game changes.
Your limited-edition "Warrior Red" colorway drops soon. When did the concept for this colorway come to mind?
That one came straight from who I am. "Warrior Red" represents my mindset—aggressive, relentless, fearless. The color and design pull from the movie 300, because that energy, that intensity—that's how I play. When I saw the first sample, I knew it was perfect.
Xero also designed "Stewart Shutdown" and "Rastafarian Roots" for you. How has the brand been as a collaborative partner?
They've been incredible. From day one, they let me be involved in everything—materials, colors, storytelling. It's not just a player deal, it's a true partnership.
Last question: if you could get any athlete or celebrity to wear your shoes, who would it be?
I'd say Myles Garrett, just because they're all about power and purpose, and I think they'd feel what I feel in Xero Shoes.