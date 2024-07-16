"It's Super Bowl or Nothing" for Micah Parsons This NFL Season
Since entering the NFL, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has been a one-man wrecking machine. In addition to dominating backfields, Parsons has disrupted the business world—podcasts, media deals, and now, sports fashion.
Champs Sports has unveiled its new brand platform, 'Sport For Life.' The repositioning marks a new era for the brand, celebrating the powerful connection between sports and everyday life.
To bring this vision to life, Champs Sports has partnered with notable athletes such as Parsons, Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets, and Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins. They each embody the brand ethos and connect to sports culture on and off the field.
Sports mirror the messy, heartbreaking, fun, and exhilarating journey of life. Inspired by consumer insights, 'Sport For Life' captures the resilience, determination, and camaraderie that sports instill in each of us. The brand platform highlights how lessons learned from sports equip us to navigate life's challenges and triumphs with confidence and passion.
Earlier this week, Parsons took a moment from his free youth football camp in his hometown, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to speak with Sports Illustrated about his vision for the partnership, sneaker rotation, and lofty goals for the upcoming season.
What made you want to be a part of "Sport For Life" platform?
"I think Champs is a great partner. I think they embody our vision for the future. 'Sport For Life' is kind of like my vision and who I am. I'm the biggest sports fan and blessed to be part of the league, but the bigger part is me helping sports. That's the whole point of my podcast and everything I do. I just felt 'Sport For Life' just fitted me."
Have you been able to provide any input or ideas?
"Yeah, for sure. I provided great detail and pitched a lot of ideas. I don't know if they will use those or where they are going to go. But I always throw out far-fetched ideas."
How do you think athletes and fans will receive "Sport For Life"?
"I think it will be well-received! I think people will appreciate it, the work that people have put in, and how thoughtful they were with the products."
You recently signed with adidas. How have they been as partners so far?
"Adidas has been the best partner I could ever have imagined. I sure am grateful to be a part of the brand. I don't think there is another company that takes care of their athletes better than adidas."
What sneakers are you wearing off the field this summer?
"I'm wearing the OG adidas Sambas."
Last question: What are your individual and team goals for the upcoming season?
"It's Super Bowl or nothing and being the best defensive player in the world."
Beyond the new brand platform, Champs Sports continues its comprehensive repositioning as the home of head-to-toe sport style as it transforms its store fleet with elevated merchandising resets and integrated storytelling.
The enhanced in-store offerings feature a wider selection of curated products and offer a deeper connection to the local sports community with engaging experiences starting in-store – most notably through monthly Champs Run Club. With events across the U.S., Champs Run Club continues its expansion to new cities, building an inclusive community for runners of all levels.
"Our new platform embodies the spirit of our core customer – the sport-style enthusiast. Sport is more than a hobby; it is a way of life. It's about the everyday hustle, pursuit of goals, and the shared passion for sport-culture. We aim to empower our customers to embrace sport-style and provide them with the tools they need to excel in the sport of life," said Tony Aversa, SVP & General Manager, Champs Sports.
