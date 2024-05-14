NFL Star Micah Parsons Signs Sneaker Deal With Adidas
While football fans eagerly anticipated the 2024 NFL schedule release, one major brand has disrupted the regularly scheduled programming. Earlier today, adidas announced the signing of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.
As part of his multi-year partnership with the brand, Parsons will sport select adidas apparel and specialty footwear on the field. He will also participate in brand marketing campaigns.
"Since day one, I've wanted to be a global ambassador for the game, inspiring the next generation of athletes and fans around the world," said Parsons. "It's very clear to me that adidas is best aligned with my ambitions and career goals. The three stripes has already done so much for me, and I know that this is going to be special."
Since Dallas selected Parsons in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the edge-rusher has quickly become one of the more dominant defensive players in the league.
Parsons earned the honor of unanimous AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. Parsons continues to demonstrate himself as one of the league's top defensive players, earning three All-Pro selections in as many years and finishing as a finalist for AP Defensive Player of the Year last season.
"Since his rookie year, Micah has distinguished himself a transformational player in the league with his relentless drive, unique and engaging personality and overall pursuit of greatness." said Chris McGuire, adidas Vice President of Sports Marketing.
McGuire continued, "Micah is a perfect addition to join the three stripes. His passion for greatness – both on and off the field – positions him to be one of the biggest stars in the game, and we couldn't be more excited to have him join the adidas family."
Parsons joins an impressive roster of adidas football partners, including Patrick Mahomes, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Garrett Wilson, Chris Jones, David Njoku, Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Jones, Trevor Lawrence, Brock Purdy, and Jordan Addison.
In the lead-up to the 2024 NFL Draft, adidas also recently announced a talented rookie class that includes Rome Odunze, Michael Penix Jr., Adonai Mitchell, and Xavier Legette.
The countdown is on to the start of the 2024 NFL season, and football fans can count on seeing the Thee Stripes well-represented in the background, thanks to Parsons.
