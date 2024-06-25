Von Miller's Vision for Upcoming NFL Season is 20/20
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller expects to make a statement in the 2024 NFL season. The Super Bowl 50 MVP played through injuries last season and took notice of the naysayers denigrating his performance on the field.
Miller will have his swagger back and has already started that process by switching sneaker brands. Even better, he has recently launched his latest collaboration with GlassesUSA.com. Together, they are introducing the latest in eyewear, the exclusive Von Miller x GlassesUSA.com collection, a part of the "Own Your Vision" campaign.
This collection features 18 eyewear styles, including prescription glasses and sunglasses, all co-designed by Miller. It is inspired by his personal heritage and passion for the Wild West. As part of the exciting announcement, Sports Illustrated spoke with Miller about his eventful offseason.
How long has this collaboration been in the works?
"I've been working on glasses my whole career, but the collaboration with GlassesUSA.com has probably been the last 2-3 years."
How important are glasses to your personal style?
"It doesn't get any more personal than wearing glasses. It is the first thing people see whenever they meet you. If you have some really cool glasses, it has a lasting impression. I haven't always been blessed to have cool glasses. So, being with GlassesUSA.com is definitely amazing. There are so many stylish glasses in unique styles.
It has truly been a blessing. When I was younger, I had one pair of frames, and I had to rock them out. Whether I fell asleep in them or whatever, I had to rock them out. To be here today with GlassesUSA.com and my foundation, Von's Vision, we are able to do some cool things with these glasses."
Do you think any player in the NFL is more synonymous with glasses than you? Maybe Cam Jordan?
"I don't think so. Cam, that is my guy. He has actually worn some of my glasses. But it's just me. I don't think Cam's are even prescription. When it comes to me, I need these glasses. They are a part of me, a part of my style. I think Von and glasses go hand in hand.
Switching gears, what sneakers are you wearing off the field this summer?
"The Nike Kobe 6 'Reverse Grinch' is amazing. I like the Vans-looking Rick Owens sneakers because they look good dirty, and get better with time. I also like the Kane slide-on shoes. They're so versatile, and you can just throw them on real quick. So for me, I wear the Kanes like 90% of the time. If I'm doing anything athletic, it's the Kobes. Then if I have to dress up, it's the Rick Owens."
Do you build your outfits from the top down (starting with glasses) or bottom up (starting with sneakers)?
"I start with comfort. Sometimes, they might be glasses; sometimes, they might be shoes. But since I've been playing golf, it's really changed my whole wardrobe. I've got the Mizzen+Main golf pants and I can wear those with just about anything. I can put a tour t-shirt on with that, throw on some Rick Owens, a triple V hat, and it's a wrap."
Last question: what are your biggest individual and team goals for the upcoming season?
"My biggest individual goal is just getting back to playing my style of football. It's crazy how you get injured, and you come back, and you really shouldn't have even been playing, and people judge you by a product on the field. I could have easily sat out all of last season, but I couldn't do my teammates like that. I felt like being later in my career, I didn't want to sacrifice any of my years. But at the same time, I shouldn't have been out there.
I feel like people are judging me on that, so it's making me a little bit angry, to be honest. It's making me tap into a Von that I haven't been in a while. I just want to get back to playing my style of football. Get back to talking s***, f****** making sacks, dancing, and making plays for my teammates. That's been my whole mindset this offseason.
The biggest team goal is bringing the first Super Bowl to Buffalo. Everyone feels like they deserve it, and they work hard, but Buffalo Bills fans and Western New York they deserve it, man. They do so much for our community and our football team. Josh Allen is an amazing player and person - he is one of the most amazing people that I have ever been around in my life. These guys deserve it, and I'm going to do everything in my power to give it to them."
