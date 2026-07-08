Nike Unveils Ja Morant's 4th Signature Sneaker

Ja Morant will have a new team and a new sneaker next season. Today, Nike unveiled Morant's fourth signature basketball shoe. Months after Morant debuted the Nike Ja 4 in five colorways, the new model has officially arrived ahead of Nike's EYBL event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The green and black "Nightmare" launch colorway is marketed as making Morant even more of a nightmare to guard, keeping defenders tossing and turning. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the highly anticipated hoop shoe.

Nike Ja 4 Design

The Nike Ja 4. | Nike

During the design process, Moranted wanted the Nike Ja 4 to "feel like me." That means enabling his shifty, explosive style of play. That starts with the Ja Swoosh, which carries over from the previous model but adds new functionality. The Nike Ja 3 was a smash hit, and the brand is building on that momentum.

Morant's hallmark vertical Swoosh pairs with a lightweight TPU JA-Frame that wraps around the foot, keeping hoopers secure as they cut, shift, and put defenders on notice.

"That's something we really started building with the 3, and seeing how it evolved on the 4 is crazy," said Morant in a press release. "It just feels more raw, more aggressive, like it's got more attitude to it. That's what I like. It's one of those details where if you know, you know. And for me, it just represents how I'm evolving too."

Nike Ja 4 Tech Specs

The Nike Ja 4. | Nike

Additional tech specs for the Nike Ja 4 include a responsive Cushlon 3.0 midsole and a lightweight supercritical foam SPRPWR sock liner. A new precise traction pattern helps hoopers plant hard and push through pressure.

Nike added several personal details for Morant. The signature Ja logo and Morant's jersey number (No. 12) are a callout to his Twelve Time Basketball program. Quotes that drive Ja appear on the outsole ("If you're down there, you're in the way") and medial upper ("I don't have motion where my feet at — it's global.")

Release Information

The Nike Ja 4 "Nightmare" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 4 "Nightmare" will launch globally on Thursday, August 13. Athletes and fans will be able to buy the performance basketball shoes for $130 in adult sizes at Nike and select retail locations.

"Colorways have always been big for me," said Morant. "I don't like playing it safe — I want my shoes to stand out, just like my game.

"Every pair gotta have some energy to it, something that makes you feel different when you put it on. I pull inspiration from everything: my life, my mood, my family. And yeah, I've been hearing people call me the 'Colorway King,' so I take that serious. I'm gonna keep making sure every drop hits like that."

Ja-branded court at the Nike EYBL in Las Vegas. | Nike

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.