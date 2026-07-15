Nike Ja 3 "Welcome to the Garden" Shock-Dropped Online

Much has changed since Ja Morant debuted the Nike Ja 3 "Welcome to the Garden" colorway against the New York Knicks on November 11, 2025. The Knicks went on to win the NBA Championship, setting off a summer of New York-inspired sneaker drops, and Morant got traded from Memphis to Portland.

Morant's sneakers were a tribute to the Basketball Mecca itself and to the city at large. It seemed like a player-exclusive colorway that would never be released, but Nike just shock-dropped the kicks on Wednesday afternoon. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the new shoes.

Shopping Information

The Nike Ja 3 "Welcome to the Garden" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 3 "Welcome to the Garden" (now simply referred to as "Garden" on the Nike website) was released on Wednesday, July 15. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $135 in adult sizes on Nike.com.

Morant's third signature shoe has been a smash hit, but it is still widely available in most styles. If this colorway is only released in limited quantities, online shoppers can find the rare release on sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

"Garden" Details

The Nike Ja 3 "Welcome to the Garden" colorway. | Nike

The silhouette sports a Malachite upper, which is a clear homage to the Statue of Liberty. The aggressive claw marks wrap the shoe in black, while the Nike/Ja branding appears in a white spray-paint design on the sides.

The insoles are blue and orange, nodding to the game against the Knicks. However, one important distinction is different from the shoes Morant wore on the court. The general-release colorway does not have the New York City Parks and Recreation leaf logo. That would have required an official collaboration.

Nike Ja 3 Design

The Nike Ja 3 "Welcome to the Garden" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 3 features a full-length Hybrid ZoomX foam, foam sockliner, a traction pattern with all-over mini Ja logos, and padded collars for extra cushioning. Lastly, the mesh upper is breathable and lends itself perfectly to awesome designs.

The only drawback about this ultra-popular hoop shoe has been complaints about its performance. The model has drawn mixed reviews from athletes and consumers, including rapper 2 Chainz.

Ja Morant x Nike

The Nike Ja 3 "Welcome to the Garden" colorway. | Nike

Earlier this month, Nike officially unveiled Morant's fourth signature sneaker. While we are thrilled to see the Nike Ja 4, we hate to say goodbye to the Nike Ja 3. It provided the basketball shoe community with some much-needed energy.

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