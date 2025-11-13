Justin Herbert Kicks Off World Kindness Day in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Chargers Justin Hebert's friendly disposition belies the brutal sport he has dominated throughout his life. While NFL defenders focus on taking down Herbert, the Pro-Bowl quarterback is busy scoring touchdowns and giving back to his community.

Herbert's genuine goodness makes him the perfect fit for KIND's new World Kindness Day campaign. Alongside Dylan Efron and Kristen Kish, Herbert is kicking off the CHOOSE KIND movement by performing acts of kindness while directing donations to causes close to their hearts.

Herbert recently spent the day volunteering at an animal rescue, giving senior dogs care and attention in preparation for adoption. Herbert is supporting Paws For Life K9 Rescue—an animal rescue organization that supports its mission to provide second chances to shelter dogs through rehabilitation, training, and adoption programs.

Justin Herbert's love of animals inspired his partnership with KIND. | KIND

Starting today (November 13) through the end of the year, fans can join the CHOOSE KIND movement in a variety of ways. They can participate in social giveaways to college campus tours, and KIND wants everyone to feel the impact of each small act of kindness. To learn more about CHOOSE KIND, visit kindsnacks.com or follow the brand on its social media accounts.

On Giving Tuesday (December 2), fans can visit KIND's Instagram to nominate their favorite organizations they feel deserve some extra kindness for a chance to receive up to a $25,000 donation from KIND.

Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Herbert about his KIND partnership, love of animals, and his eclectic taste in Nike footwear.

Justin Herbert on World Kindness Day. | KIND

How long have you been a fan of KIND bars?

I've been a fan of KIND for a long time. I think it kind of started out with the granola. I always had it in the pantry growing up and then at our football facility, we always have the little KIND bars. And so, in between meetings after practice, I'm always going to those.

How important was the philanthropic component of this partnership?

Yeah, I thought it was really cool. I think the opportunity to support two great causes and come to a place like Paws for Life K9 Rescue, and really give back, and have an opportunity to show kindness. I think the work that they've done with the Chargers as well has been so helpful, and it's so good, especially in the community of L.A., there's just so much support. It's been really fun so far.

Justin Herbert on World Kindness Day. | KIND

Los Angeles is a very community-driven city. What do you think fans' reaction will be to your meaningful act of kindness on World Kindness Day?

Yeah, I think it's going to be really big because they've shown us so much support in Los Angeles, down in Orange County, and now we're able to help and benefit the cause here in L.A. that has has done so much good for the community.

As we say, kindness is courageous and and they've done such a great job of being able to take that and and keep it rolling. And if you're able to pass that on, those small acts of kindness, you know, they create a ripple effect of positivity in the world.

Who is the kindest player on the Chargers roster?

Kindest player would have to be Ladd McConkey. I think he's one of the nicest guys. He's such a great teammate, great receiver too. Great guy to be around.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been a Nike athlete throughout his NFL career. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Switching gears to footwear, what shoes are you wearing off the field this fall and winter?

I'm actually a big fan of Jordan 1 Lows. I've got a bunch of those shoes. I've got a bunch of Dunks too. It's always Nike. Nike stuff is what I've been growing up with. They've got so many good shoes. So I'm definitely wearing Jordan Lows and the Dunks.

As a Nike athlete and Oregon alum, have you ever considered mixing in more player-exclusive cleats into your on-field rotation?

I have. I think it's definitely one of those things where I know what works for me and I've stuck with it. I've definitely been tempted to. I've seen guys on a team wear a lot of really cool cleats. But I think it's just the cleats that I have, they're so comfortable. They get the job done, and we'll see. Maybe I'll branch out this offseason.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert wears the same Nike cleats every game. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Last question: Which player in the Chargers locker room has the best footwear rotation?

Best footwear rotation would have to be Keenan Allen. I always see him in some of the coolest cleats. They're always designed and painted. I don't know where he gets them, but he does a really good job collecting them.

More Football News