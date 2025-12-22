The Nike Sabrina 3 Took Over NFL and NCAA Games on Sunday

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has already established herself as a trailblazer in the footwear world and a global sneaker icon. However, Ionescu continues to level up - even during the WNBA off-season.

Ionescu's third signature Nike basketball shoe has been a smash hit by every metric. Now, it is becoming a cultural phenomenon in sports. The shoe made splashy debuts on the NFL gridiron and NCAA basketball courts on Sunday, December 21.

Justin Herbert's Cleats

Justin Herbert rocks ”Me Vs. Me” Nike Sabrina 3 cleats, the Oregon connection strong 🫡



The “Me Vs. Me” Nike Sabrina 3 stands for having the mentality to always strive to be the best versions of themselves. The multi-dimensional Swoosh designs salutes her Alma Mater’s favorite… pic.twitter.com/mbBF78fg3p — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) December 22, 2025

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Herbert did it in style by wearing a custom pair of Nike Sabrina 3 football cleats.

The custom cleats drew inspiration from the "Me Vs. Me" colorway (available for $135 at Nike.com). The silhouette sports a mix of White, Wolf Grey, Photon Dust, and Metallic Dark Grey on the Nike Swoosh logos.

Fellow Oregon Duck alum Justin Herbert debuted Sabrina Ionescu’s football cleat 🦆



The crossover cleat is inspired by Ionescu’s “Me vs Me” Nike Sabrina 3 🏈🏀 https://t.co/llnviuJFnD pic.twitter.com/NMqVGu5dcr — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 22, 2025

"Me vs. Me" is a nod to Ionescu's pursuit of excellence, which requires a shoe that can keep up with both her work ethic and will to win. Its lightweight, secure upper helps keep her supported with cables, allowing her to shift, slide, and step back with confidence.

In our interview with Herbert in November, he expressed his reticence about wearing new cleats on the field. It looks like he was willing to make an exception for his fellow Oregon Ducks alum.

Jazzy Davidson's Player-Exclusive Colorway

“Having the opportunity to wear the Cardinal and Gold, it’s a huge blessing.”



Jazzy on her USC Sabrina 3 PEs ✌️ pic.twitter.com/7N8z9G3hM1 — USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) December 22, 2025

Ionescu's shoes were not done grabbing headlines on Sunday afternoon. Before the #19 USC Trojans defeated the California Golden Bears 61-57, Jazzy Davidson debuted a player-exclusive colorway of the Nike Sabrina 3.

Davidson's player-exclusive colorway sports a Sail upper contrasted by Cardinal and Gold details. Lastly, her No. 9 jersey number on the back heel provides the finishing touches.

"It was just like a dream come true. I mean, I feel like a lot of people dream of having their own PE shoe, and then also just having it be this model - the Sabrina 3 is one of my favorite basketball shoes, so it's really surreal," Davidson said in a video shared on social media.

"Having an opportunity to wear the cardinal in gold is a huge blessing, and there's a lot of tradition and pride, and it's just a rich legacy that comes with it, and so I'm just really grateful to be able to put my own stamp on it. I'm super excited to debut these shoes. I love the design. I love the model of the shoes, so I can't wait."

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the footwear industry and beyond.

More Footwear News

Why Anthony Edwards loved Steph Curry wearing his adidas shoes.

Penny Hardaway's Nike Air Foamposite One in multiple styles online.

The 2025 Nike Basketball Christmas collection drops this week.

The NFL nearly sacked Maxx Crosby over his Air Jordan cleats.

Devin Booker is recruiting Stephen Curry to Nike.