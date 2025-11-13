Ladd McConkey wants to see Justin Herbert in MVP conversation
The Los Angeles Chargers are reaping the rewards of Justin Herbert's excellence. The former first-round pick has blossomed into a star quarterback, which was evident the moment he stepped in the door five years ago.
Herbert has the Chargers at 7-3 through 10 weeks and in a tight race for the AFC West crown. With seven games remaining in the regular season, the Chargers can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Not only do they need to make the playoffs, they'll need to actually win.
The odds of that happening seem to be high, as Herbert has been playing out of his mind this season. The Chargers' quarterback has inserted himself in MVP talks due to his stellar play. Herbert's leading receiver in Ladd McConkey wants to see his quarterback get more respect in MVP conversations.
McConkey a big advocate for Herbert MVP consideration
Herbert hasn't been talked about a ton when it comes to MVP, which is why McConkey believes he should be in those talks.
"I’m telling you, he’s a stud," McConkey said to Fox News. "I don’t know what else he needs to do. He’s out there balling. I mean, he’ll never say it. That’s not the type of guy he is. He’s not going to be like, ‘Oh, why aren’t I getting this, getting that.’ If we’re winning football games, I think that guy is going to be happy. He just needs to keep playing how he’s playing, and it’s all going to work out just OK for him."
Herbert is currently second in the NFL in passing yards (2,610) and tied for third in passing touchdowns (19). His current projected stats are 4,437 yards, 32 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
The Chargers' star has his eyes set on winning games rather than the MVP award. Still, it'd be nice to see Herbert in these conversations more moving forward.
