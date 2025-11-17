Paige Bueckers Opens Up On Her Journey to WNBA Superstardom

Buckle up, because Dallas Wings point guard Paige Bueckers is in the fast lane to superstardom. She may be adjusting to the speed of Texas highways, but she is perfectly comfortable in national marketing campaigns.

Bueckers was already getting player-exclusive Nike shoes in college before her 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year season. Now, the 24-year-old is one of the most in-demand athletes for household name brands. Earlier today, Bueckers kicked off a three-year partnership with CarMax along with its "Wanna Drive?" campaign.

CarMax is the Official Auto Retailer of the NBA and WNBA, so they enlisted the help of perennial NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell and the rising star, Bueckers. The midwestern native has embraced her new southwestern location as seamlessly as she transitioned from college to the pros.

While Bueckers has a rapidly growing portfolio of sponsors, this partnership was years in the making. CarMax has consistently championed the growth of women's sports.

Since 2020, CarMax has increased its investment in women's sports more than tenfold with a shared purpose of growing the WNBA as a WNBA Changemaker.

Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Bueckers about her CarMax campaign, new southwestern style, and her incredible Nike footwear catalog.

This feels like a really authentic collaboration. Did you know how you wanted to play your role in the commercial?

I've just seen a lot of the CarMax interviews with like Sue (Bird), Sabrina (Ionescu), A'ja (Wilson), and other WNBA players. So I just want to be a part of that group. Those are legends and goats to the game.

So to be able to play whatever role they wanted me to play, obviously, I felt like basketball was going to be a little bit involved. The Texas theme was going to be a little bit involved. So I'm not much of an actress, but whatever they told me to do, whatever role they wanted me to play. It was easy for me to do that.

Vehicles are essential for living in Dallas. How have you adapted to driving in Dallas?

Yeah, I started to realize how important it is to have a car that fits you when you become an adult. Trying to find my own car has been a journey in itself. But Texas drivers are extremely fast. Like the lowest speed limit is like 70, and I'm in Maryland right now, and the highest speed limit is like 55.

So, to get used to those fast Texas drivers who are always trying to get to the left lane. And if you're not going like 90 in the fast lane, then cars are going to pass you. So that's been my experience with Texas drivers so far.

What is your dream car?

My dream car is probably a Lamborghini.

Paige Bueckers for CarMax. | CarMax

If you had to pick any teammate to ride along for a road trip, who would it be?

I would have to pick Aziaha James because she's like a newfound DJ, so I think I would have her on Aux, and she's just always a good time to hang out with.

What made you want to partner with CarMax?

Paige Bueckers for CarMax. | CarMax

Yeah, I think it was easy to partner with CarMax. I think they do a great job of representation of women's athletes. For the next generation, for them to see their representation and for little girls to be like, that can be on national television and commercials.

I think it's really huge, and it was really easy to make that decision to partner with them. We have a lot of the same values, and that aligned perfectly. So very grateful that they chose me, um, and that that was the easy decision to make.

How do you feel about so many of your partnerships leaning into the Southwestern theme?

I think it's fun. I'm definitely starting to embrace the Western cowgirl sort of vibe. So this has been really cool. I like the whole cowgirl outfit, the boots, and the hat. So I'm leaning into it as much as they are, so that's been fun.

Paige Bueckers wears the Nike G.T. Cut 3. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Switching gears to footwear, what shoes are you wearing off the court this offseason?

I would say like Nike Vomeros, Nike Air Maxes, and then just some plain Nike slides.

What were your favorite shoes from your rookie season?

My favorite shoes were probably the Nike GT Cut Turbo 3s. I think Nike made me around like four player-editions: a Hopkins colorway, a UConn colorway, a bright orange pair, and a baby blue pair. Then I'm gonna have some pink ones that I'm gonna wear, too. Those are very comfortable and very fun colorways.

Paige Bueckers weas the Nike G.T. Cut 3. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Last question: If you were in a Space Jam game defending planet Earth, what shoes would you wear?

Oh, man. I'll probably have to say... I'm gonna just say some Kobes, because he's a superhero.

