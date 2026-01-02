Everything We Know About Caitlin Clark's 1st Nike Basketball Shoe

It was perfectly fitting that Nike celebrated NBA legend Kobe Bryant in 2025 throughout the Year of the Snake as a nod to his "Black Mamba" persona. It is now crystal clear that Nike is putting its marketing efforts behind Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark in 2026.

Getting a head start on the new year, Nike launched Clark's first individual marketing campaign, known as "From Anywhere," on Christmas Day 2025. Clark quickly followed it up by appearing on the New Heights podcast, where she hyped up her upcoming first signature Nike basketball shoe.

It is sure to be an exciting year for Clark and her loyal legion of fans. Below is a list of everything we know and do not yet know about her first signature sneaker.

What We Know

Caitlin Clark's Nike shirts at an Indiana Fever game. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Inspiration: Caitlin Clark's affinity for the Nike Kobe line is well-documented. It should come as no surprise that she told Travis and Jason Kelce that the Nike Kobe 5 and Nike Kobe 6 were her favorite shoes, as she has worn them exclusively throughout her WNBA career. It is safe to expect a lightweight, low-cut silhouette.

Approximate Launch Date: Nike has not yet announced an official launch date. We do know that Clark will debut the shoes during the 2026 WNBA season, and they will launch at some point this year.

Tech Specs: Clark teased a major evolution in Nike performance technology when talking with the Kelce brothers. "The technology that we're gonna put into it isn't anything that they've ever put into a basketball shoe before, so I'm really excited about that."

Some Colorways: No colorways have leaked online yet. Clark joked with the Kelce brothers about a potential Kansas City Chiefs colorway. We do know Nike has drawn inspiration from Clark's achievements and personal life for her player-exclusive Nike Kobe shoes. Her pet dog Bella, the Cookie Monster, and the 2024 Rookie of the Year Award all inspired colorways.

What We Don't Know

Caitlin Clark's first Nike basketball shoe has not leaked online. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Images: Most impressively, Nike has not allowed any images of Clark's shoe to leak online. It is common to see unofficial images of sneakers months before their release date. That has not been the case with this basketball shoe.

Name: The name of Clark's first signature Nike basketball shoe remains a mystery. Media and fans alike have unofficially referred to it as the Nike CC1 and Nike Caitlin 1.

Pricing: There is no reporting on how much the shoes will cost. Pricing for other WNBA players with signature sneaker lines varies quite a bit. Sabrina Ionescu's third signature shoe ranges from $100 to $135 in kids' and adults' sizes. A'ja Wilson's first signature shoe ranges from $90 to $115 in kids' and adults' sizes.

Official Launch Date: We know Clark's first signature shoe launches in 2026, but we do not yet have a firm date. It is safe to assume it will happen during the WNBA season.

Tech Specs: Clark dropped major hints about the shoe's inspiration and never-before-used technology. However, she stopped short of naming the performance technology Nike is implementing in the shoe.

It is sure to be another exciting year for Clark and Nike. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.

