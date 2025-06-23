Nike and Levi's Announce Groundbreaking Sportswear Collaboration
Nike has gone outside of the box for many of its recent collaborations. Today, the iconic sportswear brand announced a new collection with Levi's that literally embraces adventures outside.
Levi's and Nike, two titans of American culture, have joined forces once again for their most anticipated collaboration. They have merged the rich denim heritage of Levi's with Nike's legendary Air Max 95 silhouette.
The Levi's x Nike campaign features hip-hop artist Larry June, WNBA player Paige Bueckers, NFL Player Keon Coleman, and designer Daniel Buezo.
They all capture the essence of delivering sport-inspired style through meticulously designed pieces that honor each brand's legacy while pushing creative boundaries.
At the center of the new collection are three iterations of the legendary Nike Air Max 95, each meticulously crafted with premium Levi's denim materials and unique design elements that honor both brands' DNA.
The Levi's x Nike Air Max 95 White/Ecru pairs light shades of Ecru Denim and matte white with a gum sole. This provides a neutral look that pairs perfectly with your favorite worn-in Levi's denim.
The stealthy and smooth Levi's x Nike Air Max 95 Black presents a 14-ounce black denim construction for a bold, monochromatic statement.
Levi's x Nike Air Max 95 Denim showcases 14-ounce indigo denim construction with the same mid-to-light wash pattern as the apparel collection. Its matte navy sole and midsole replace the typical semi-gloss finish, while the upper incorporates fabric variations unique to this collaboration.
The new Levi's x Nike collection will be available July 10 on Levi.com, the Levi's App, in select Levi's flagship stores, and July 11 on the Nike SNKRS app.
The collection's Levi's x Nike Trucker Jacket and Levi's x Nike Baggy Jean reimagine classic denim silhouettes with contemporary fits, featuring authentic selvedge denim and matching mid-to-light wear patterns elevated by signature off-white chain-stitching details and co-branded brown leather patches with Nike swoosh logos that replace traditional Levi's elements.
The two brands have continuously shaped the landscape of American sportswear and lifestyle fashion for generations. The latest Levi's x Nike collaboration represents the perfect intersection of denim and sneaker culture.
