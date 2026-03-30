Saniyah Hall on OIKOS, Jordan Brand, and Future at USC

At just 17 years old, Saniyah Hall is already a hoops legend. The top-ranked recruit in the country signed an NIL deal with Jordan Brand before her senior year of high school. Hall has now partnered with OIKOS ahead of her freshman season with the USC Trojans.

America's #1 high-protein yogurt brand introduced its inaugural OIKOS All-Strength Team, and Hall is in the starting lineup. The curated roster features reigning champions and trailblazing athletes who embody unstoppable resilience, grit, and the pursuit of peak physical performance.

OIKOS created this platform to spotlight athletes who push boundaries, overcome adversity, and fuel their strength with purpose (and high-quality protein) – on the field, in the gym, and in life. Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Hall about OIKOS, her favorite footwear, and future in Los Angeles.

Saniyah Hall for OIKOS. | Amanda Westcott

How are you preparing to compete at USC and in the Big Ten next season?

Yeah, I think fueling my body the right way with OIKOS high-quality protein is definitely part of that process. Especially as I focus on building my strength and sharpening my skills to handle the physicality and intensity at the highest level.

How does OIKOS support your training, recovery, and overall performance on and off the court?

Definitely getting enough high-quality protein is essential, especially when you're training and competing at this level, and OIKOS makes that easy and consistent.

Being part of the OIKOS All-Strength Team is a very cool honor for a High Schooler. What does it mean to be a part of that community of athletes?

It feels amazing, and it's an honor to be a part of such a great brand. I just think that their protein, with their yogurts and their shakes, is really good and essential.

Saniyah Hall for OIKOS. | Amanda Westcott

Switching gears to footwear, how cool has it been to be part of the Jordan Brand family as a high school senior?

Amazing, honestly. Once again, being a part of such a great brand, the legacy that's left behind it, I think, is just really good, and I'm honored to be such a part of that. But I think what I wear on my feet is just as important as what I put into my body to help me achieve my maximum potential on and off the court.

What shoes are you wearing on the court this season? I've seen a few Luka colorways!

Yeah, the Lukas definitely are my go-to. I also liked Jayson Tatum's. They're very comfortable. They also have style to them, which I like. But definitely the Lukas and the Jason Tatums are in my rotation.

Saniyah Hall for Jordan Brand. | Jordan Brand

What sneakers are you wearing off the court?

Oh, definitely Jordan 4s. Those are my go-to. I literally want to start a collection with those. I have some on right now.

Last Question: If you were in a Space Jam game defending Earth, what shoes would you wear?

I would say the Jordan 4s. They are my go-to shoes for the Jordan.

Would it be a specific color way, or do you think you would get, like, a player exclusive for such a situation?

Honestly, a player exclusive would be neat, but I would say I like the Black Cats. Those are really nice. I would say white and black because they go with pretty much everything and are pretty neutral.