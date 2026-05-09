The Air Jordan 3 "Brazil" Kicks Off World Cup Countdown

The excitement leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is palpable. Just as the world's top athletes prepare for soccer's biggest stage, so are all of the major sneaker brands. As always, it will be tough for any company to outperform Nike and Jordan Brand.

Launching almost a full month before the World Cup, the Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Brazil" arrives in a highly anticipated colorway dedicated to the iconic men's national team. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what fans must know before they try to buy the sneakers.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Brazil" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Brazil" drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 16. Online stores can buy the old-school hoop shoes for $225 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

There is zero doubt that these limited-edition kicks will sell out within the ten-minute draw online. Shoppers who miss the initial drop can find the shoes on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT — just be prepared to pay well above the retail price.

"Brazil" Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Brazil" colorway. | Nike

Jordan Brand did not spare any expense on the "Brazil" colorway. The iconic silhouette sports a Blue Void leather upper with Racer Blue highlights. Meanwhile, the midsole and outsole appear in Varsity Maize.

Playful pops of pink appear on the tongues, ankle collars, and pivot point of the outsoles. Lucky Green detailing appears on the insoles and the legendary "Nike Air" heel branding with a speckled effect to celebrate the momentous occasion. Lastly, five gold stars and "Brasil" appear inside the tongues.

Air Jordan 3 Retro OG Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Brazil" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 Retro OG is a more premium version of the more common Air Jordan 3, which releases regularly. Everything from the shape to the materials is elevated and closer to the original model worn by NBA legend Michael Jordan.

As part of that premium experience, the shoes come with "Nike Air" hangtags in Blue Void. Best of all, four pairs of laces come with the kicks (White, Blue Void, Pink, Lucky Green) so fans can customize their look in the streets or in the stadium.

Jordan Brand x Brazil

The Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Brazil" colorway. | Nike

Jordan Brand has a strong partnership with the Brazilian National Football Team that dates back more than a decade. In 2014, Jumpman honored the World Cup host nation with a Brazil Pack built around the Air Jordan 6 and a pair of Chris Paul's signature sneakers. Earlier this spring, Jordan Brand unveiled Brazil's away kits for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fans can expect more exciting sneaker and apparel drops as we get closer to soccer's biggest stage. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from sports world and beyond.