Jordan Brand Signs #1 Ranked High School Basketball Player
Jordan Brand was built on greatness and continues to personify the legacy of its founder. The vision for the company includes growing the sport of basketball and elevating the next generation of hoopers.
On Tuesday, Jordan Brand proudly welcomed rising basketball star Saniyah Hall to the family. Jumpman posted several splashy pictures accompanied by a hype video to celebrate the official announcement.
As Jordan Brand continues to grow its NIL presence, Hall's fearless play and undeniable presence on and off the court reflect the greatness Jordan Brand stands for - excellence, authenticity, and ambition.
Hall's signing signals the arrival of a new era, led by athletes who do not just play the game - they elevate it.
Hall is the top-ranked recruit in high school girls' basketball for the Class of 2026. The Ohio native is beginning to start her senior year at SPIRE Institute.
While Hall has committed to Jordan Brand, she remains the most highly coveted recruit in the country. Fans can expect to see her represent Jumpman on the court as she decides on a college.
Hall follows in the footsteps of UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice who was the first-ever NIL athlete for Jordan Brand. She even debuted the Air Jordan 38 during March Madness in 2023.
Hall's signing is the latest indication of the importance of the women's game to Jordan Brand. Jumpman has signed women's athletes at all levels of the game and designed shoes to meet the high demands of their play.
The Jordan Heir Series is a shoe that lady hoopers helped influence as part of Jordan Brand's commitment to putting women athletes at the forefront of basketball innovation.
