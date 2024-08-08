Sis Bates & Adidas Infuse LLSWS with Fun Cleats & Uniforms
The vibes with Sis Bates are always immaculate. The softball player and coach preaches the importance of having fun on the field. When it comes to having a good time, no sportswear brand does a better job than adidas.
Bates first teamed up with adidas in college when she was an All-American shortstop for the Washington Huskies. After graduation, the partnership continued through Bates' professional career before culminating in a major collaboration last year.
The first edition Sis Bates' adidas cleats came out in a 'Remember to Have Fun' colorway. Now, Bates and adidas are taking over the cleats and uniforms for this year's Little League Softball World Series (LLSWS).
This year's design is showcased on the new and improved adidas ADIZERO Instinct silhouette and features an airbrush look in her favorite colors. Just like Bates tells herself, remember to have fun.
Bates recalls the design process of her firsr cleat, "I knew I wanted it to be around 'Remember to Have Fun.' We kind of came up with that together, and I loved the white cleat. I wanted it to be white and then have something fun to go with it. So, I had this idea; I love smiley faces and flowers. I don't know what to design it like, but here is what I like. The design team came back with this version, and it was the best thing I had ever seen!"
She continued, "I was like there is no way we can top this. Then the next year we decided to add some color and something new. So we went through different versions before going with this cool tie-dye design and we got to add 'Remember to Have Fun' on the bottom of the cleat. We went with a couple of different colors, but I love the green. Softball is mostly pink dominant, so the green was something very cool for this version of the cleat."
Bates and her teammates laced up the cleats as soon as they got to North Carolina, "I just got to LLSWS today, but I also have some of my teammates wearing them here, so that is really cool, too. Last night, I gave my teammates here their cleats, and they were so excited about it. They loved it, and that's coming from people I look up to."
Meanwhile, the jerseys are just as loud and vibrant as the cleats. Bates explained, "The jerseys are also 'Remember to Have Fun'. That kind of went off our cleat design, so it has the smiley faces, the flowers, the motto, and the tie-dye on the sleeves. I mean, come on. They are so awesome."
The LLSWS will feel like a full-circle moment for the 26-year-old. "It's pretty surreal. I can't even put it into words. Going to the game today is going to be awesome. I've seen the jerseys on Instagram and on TV, but seeing it in person and seeing the little girls smiling in the jerseys... I can't even imagine how I'm going to feel.
But I look at them and see a young me. So, it's humbling to be here and be able to play one of my professional games in the cleats, and to see them wearing the cleats and jerseys too, that's pretty amazing."
What does the future hold for Bates and adidas? The softball icon has a pretty clear idea, "Maybe not specific goals, but I want to stay in the game as long as I can, and I want to help grow softball and women's sports with adidas. Whatever that looks like, I want to do it for as long as possible."
Athletes and fans can shop the adidas softball collection on the brand's website. Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Adidas and Patrick Mahomes "Race Against Time" with new collection.