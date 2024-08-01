Adidas & Patrick Mahomes Unveil "Race Against Time" Collection
Today is the first day of August, which means the NFL preseason has officially arrived. But there have been no days off this summer for Patrick Mahomes and adidas.
Last month, the two teammates took over London with viral stunts promoting Mahomes' second signature sneaker. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback fanned the flames for his upcoming kicks by teasing them with on feet pictures via his social media channels a few days later.
Luckily for fans, the adidas Mahomes 2 "Race Against Time" colorway is officially here. The colorway is the third of the Mahomes 2 line, worn by Mahomes in his workouts and informed by insights and feedback from him and trainer Bobby Stroupe.
Inspired by Mahomes' love of cars and racing, the red-based colorway is the result of an unparalleled collaboration between the 3x NFL Super Bowl MVP and industry-leading designers at adidas.
Every aspect of the shoe tells a story. The red colorway stands out and embodies speed. The Chevron-style lace webbing mimics the arrows on a racetrack. Reflective lace hits are designed to be eye-catching and represent speed.
Additional design details include a solid black outsole that resembles rubber meeting the road, with a traction pattern resembling the usage of carbon fiber in race cars.
Today, Adidas and Mahomes are also revealing the "Race Against Time" apparel collection, which features a tracksuit, two workout tees, two workout shorts, and long tights.
The apparel collection is coming soon to Dick's Sporting Goods locations in Kansas City, Houston and Dallas and on dickssportinggoods.com. Additionally, fans can shop Mahomes' signature collection on the adidas website.
Mahomes launched his first signature training shoe—Mahomes 1 Impact FLX—and the Future Icons apparel collection in August 2021. The Chiefs quarterback and adidas have since kept their foot on the gas with a steady stream of new footwear and apparel driven by the brand's best performance technology.
Football season is here, and Mahomes is already racing past the opposition. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the NFL and the rest of the sports world.
Further Reading: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence discusses his new "dad style."