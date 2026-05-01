Timothy Weah Gears Up for 2026 World Cup With New Balance

Timothy Weah is a key player for Olympique de Marseille and the U.S. Men's National Team. However, Weah is also a trailblazing New Balance global football athlete and face of the Furon v8. Earlier this spring, New Balance launched Weah's "Pure Ambition" Pack, complete with a slick campaign film.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup right around the corner, New Balance is ramping up its marketing campaign for the global event, and Weah is at the center of the action as always. While we eagerly await Weah to make more history, athletes and fans can shop his favorite gear at NewBalance.com.

Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Weah about his New Balance partnership and footwear plans for soccer's biggest stage.

Timothy Weah for New Balance. | New Balance

You have been a New Balance athlete for five years. How has the partnership been?

It's been amazing. It's like family, like going back home and chilling in the living room of the family. That's how New Balance feels. It feels like a big warm hug.

Have you sensed extra excitement from New Balance leading up to the World Cup?

Yeah, 100%. There's always a buzz leading up to the World Cup. I've been doing a whole bunch of photo shoots. We have some fun drops ahead. So, can't wait to get to tell all of those things.

Timothy Weah for New Balance. | New Balance

Do you plan to wear the New Balance Furon v8?

Yes, of course, 100%. That's what I'm gonna do.

How pleased were you with the 'Pure Ambition' pack and campaign film?

Amazing. That's one thing that New Balance does well: the organization of everything is just amazing. Being able to bring what they've created to life on it is dope, and being at the forefront of all that is a dream come true. So I'm happy, man. Couldn't be happier.

Timothy Weah for New Balance. | New Balance

New Balance has designed player-exclusive colorways for you in the past. Do you think you will get another for the World Cup?

Probably not for the World Cup. But hopefully, in the future, we can spin that block and get back to something fun.

What New Balance shoes are you wearing off the pitch this spring?

Definitely in the 2010s, a lot. I just shot for that as well. So, hopefully you guys get to see that soon.

Timothy Weah for New Balance. | New Balance

Who is your favorite New Balance athlete (besides yourself)?

Shohei Ohtani. Complete legend, man. I think he's changed what baseball looks like to this day. It's just been amazing seeing him do what he does. He's the complete player to me, and he's a wonderful human being as well. So, I'm still trying to get my signed jersey and bat to hang up in my house.

If you could get one athlete or celebrity to wear your boots, who would it be?

Maybe like Stefon Diggs or Patrick Mahomes. If we can have that crossover with a football player, that would be crazy.