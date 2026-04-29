FIFA to Offer Luxury, On-the-Field Couch Seating for 2026 World Cup

FIFA is offering 12 couch seats on the actual pitch at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) for the 2026 World Cup, meaning a select lucky fans this summer will not only get to witness their team compete just steps away from the action, but might also be in the vicinity of some spraying beads of sweat and the little side comments players make to each other.

The luxury, cushy seating provided by FIFA’s hospitality partner, On Location, will be available for all eight games in East Rutherford, N.J., including the World Cup final on July 19.

“That’s never been done before where you can literally sit on the pitch,” On Location president Paul Caine told Sports Illustrated. “Now, to sit there, obviously, you’re going to pay a premium versus if you were sitting in the third tier of the stadium for the finals or for any of the New York New Jersey matches, but that’s what we do, we handle the premium seating, hospitality and experiences.

“We bring people closer than ever to the matches that they want to get into and follow.”

The pricing for these high-caliber seats are not publicly available, but they are currently being sold as part of FIFA’s “Pitchside Lounge” package, requiring a phone call to On Location to acquire them. Those sitting couch-side for the World Cup final will also get to have a private meet and greet with some players and a FIFA executive.

Steep Prices for World Cup Tickets, Unexpected Positive Twist for Fans

The MetLife Stadium will host the 2026 World Cup final. | Jordan Bank/Premier League/Getty Images

FIFA, and by association On Location, have come under fire recently for the exorbitant pricing of 2026 World Cup tickets. When asked about the stark increase in prices compared to previous World Cups, Caine chose to note the accessibility of the World Cup tournament-wide, as opposed to match-to-match.

“There’s a lot of headlines about the pricing of tickets, but when you’re talking about 104 matches, there are tickets available for all price points,” Caine said. “But if you are talking about some of the most in demand matches, those are really what are grabbing headlines, but in reality, throughout the 104 matches, there’s tickets at all price points.”

Caine, however, was frank in admitting that On Location’s primary objective is not to be financially accessible, but rather, to provide a unique experience to fans who are willing to pay the premium.

“Our role is not the general fan and the general lowest price ticket,” he said. “Our role is to serve the customers who are looking for an elevated experience. Our tickets, by nature, are going to be more expensive, but it’s the value you’re getting from it.”

Nevertheless, given the outrageous pricing of the tournament’s most sought-after games, the fixed prices of On Location’s hospitality packages are, in some cases, actually cheaper than standard seats for resale in the same or nearby sections.

For example, Category 1 resale tickets for the group stage match between the U.S. men’s national team and Australia at Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field) on June 19 are selling for upwards of $3,000—with some even priced at around $5,000. However, On Location is selling nearby FIFA Pavilion packages for that match at $2,650 per person, which includes not only a similar vantage point to the pitch, but also amenities such as a “match day festive welcome,” separate food and beverage stations, a commemorative gift and more.

Category 1 resale tickets for the in-demand group stage match between Colombia and Portugal at Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) on June 27 are selling for well over $5,000, whereas FIFA Pavilion packages with the same view are going for $5,000 per person and include all of the same amenities listed above.

“I would definitely come to us to look,” Caine said. “If you’re looking for tickets, you should check out what packages in the hospitality side are available.”

On Location also plans to provide an opportunity for fans to watch the matches alongside celebrities and former legends of the game, with the official reveal of A-listers to come in early May.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC